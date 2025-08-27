MLB Stat Reveals Just How Dominant Cubs Pitching Has Been In August
Teams across Major League Baseball try to play their best during the stretch run of the season, and it seems like that's what is happening for the Chicago Cubs.
They have been hit or miss in the second half, resulting in their once-comfortable lead in the NL Central turning into a huge deficit as the Milwaukee Brewers got red-hot. But now they are starting to find their way both at the plate and on the mound.
Pitching is particularly where the Cubs have started to heat up, with Shota Imanaga continuing to be one of the best pitchers in baseball since coming over from Japan ahead of the 2023 season and Cade Horton putting together one of the best second halves that's been seen in a long time.
Cubs Have MLB's Lowest ERA in August
But those two aren't the only ones who have been lights out for Chicago during the month of August, as the entirety of this pitching staff has combined to produce the lowest ERA across Major League Baseball.
In a graphic put out by Marquee Sports Network ahead of Tuesday's opener against the San Francisco Giants, they highlighted just how dominant this unit has been for the Cubs, with them being over a half of a run better than the team with the second-lowest ERA.
While Chicago lost Game 1 of their set to San Francisco, it wasn't all on everyone who took the mound since Matthew Boyd -- who has been elite virtually all year -- struggled by giving up five earned runs. None of the three relievers who came in after him allowed a run.
Because of that outing by Boyd, the numbers for the Cubs have shifted compared to the 2.79 ERA they had entering Tuesday's action. But they still maintain the best ERA across the majors in the month of August.
Now sitting with a figure of 2.90 after 24 games played and 211 innings pitched, the Boston Red Sox have jumped into the second-place spot with a 3.32 ERA. The maligned pitching staff of the Los Angeles Dodgers seems to have figured something out this month, because they now have the third-lowest ERA mark of 3.44.
And then there's the two NL Central teams: the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers.
Chicago likely would have preferred to not see their two division rivals also heat up on the mound while they are trying to make up ground and overtake Milwaukee for first place, but with a 3.49 ERA from the Reds and a 3.57 ERA from the Brewers that puts them both in the top five in August, it seems like that's something the Cubs will have to overcome.
