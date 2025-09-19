New Cubs Magic Number Chase Takes Aim At Top Wild Card Spot
The Chicago Cubs went up against a desperate Cincinnati Reds team on Thursday and fell, 1-0, in the first game of a four-game series.
There wasn’t a hangover from clinching a National League playoff berth on Wednesday. The Cubs (88-65) ran into a Reds starter in Hunter Greene who helped hold them to one hit.
Cubs starter Colin Rea and the bullpen held the Reds to four hits, but Cincinnati managed to score a run to win the game. The Reds are trying to vault past Arizona and the New York Mets to claim the final wild card berth.
Chicago has a playoff berth secured. But it has a new magic number — clinching the top wild card playoff seed.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
For the past few weeks, the most important magic number for the Cubs was to clinch that playoff berth. Now, the magic number watch turns to the number of wins Chicago needs to clinch the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs.
That magic number is the combination of Cubs wins and San Diego Padres losses, who have the inside track on the No. 2 seed. The Padres lost to the New York Mets on Thursday, so that helped Chicago trim its magic number to four to clinch the top wild card seed.
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to lead the National League Central race and, after their victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, their lead over the Cubs grew to six games. Milwaukee is now making its run to the AL Central title academic as it reduced its magic number to four to clinch the division.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 4
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 9
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 19-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 18)
Chicago Cubs: 88-65 (9.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 83-70 (4.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 79-74 (last wild card berth)
Arizona Diamondbacks: 77-76 (2.0 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 77-76 (2.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 94-59 (clinched playoff berth)
Chicago Cubs: 88-65 (6.0 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 4
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
