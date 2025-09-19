Cubs Rookie Sensation Cade Horton Projected To Be Snubbed For Major Award
One of the stories of the season for the Chicago Cubs after having locked up a spot in the playoffs has been the performance of their superstar rookie right-hander Cade Horton.
During the second half, Horton has put up the kind of numbers which put him in the category not just of elite rookie seasons, but some of the best sustained pitching performances this game has ever seen. Since the All-Star break, Horton has a 0.93 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over his 11 starts, and he seems to be getting even better.
Despite all that though, it still may not be enough to net him the National League Rookie of the Year award. Though the consensus seems to be varied, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) is predicting the nod to go to Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin.
Bowden Predicts Baldwin to Win NL ROTY Over Horton
"I have Baldwin edging out Horton to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award mainly because Baldwin was in the big leagues from the beginning of the season to the end," Bowden wrote.
"He’s slashing .263/.337/.439 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. He’s been just as impressive on the defensive side of the game, excelling in pitch calling, blocking and framing...Horton should end up in second place based on his strong finish to the season."
Bowden's reasoning is sound as to why he believes the Braves young star is going to get the award, but it's fair to question whether or not this should be reality. Baldwin's games played (115) give him a better bWAR than Horton, however his numbers are simply just solid while Horton's are phenomenal.
In 22 appearances, Horton has a 2.66 ERA and 1.096 WHIP, striking out 95 compared to just 33 walks in his 115 innings pitched. With an 11-4 record, the right-hander has been a massive part of the reason his team has been able to see success. Not to mention, while it's of course more than just a one-man show, Horton's team is headed to the playoffs while Baldwin's will be watching from their sofas.
If Bowden does prove correct and Baldwin winds up winning the distinct honor, there will not be mass uproar as it really is a razor thin race between the two talented young stars. With that being said, Horton should have done enough to convince voters that he is deserving of the award.
Hypothetically though, if Horton is snubbed, chances are he's going to be out to prove how big of a mistake that was the second the calendar turns to October and he is pitching under the bright lights. With the kind of season Atlanta has had, Baldwin will not get that chance.
Horton must not get caught up in something like this though, because clearly he and his team have larger goals to focus on and bigger fish to fry.
