New Cubs Starter Michael Soroka Leaves Debut With Shoulder Injury
The Chicago Cubs debut of starting pitcher Michael Soroka was short-lived.
The right-hander, who was acquired at the trade deadline, left Monday’s start against the Cincinnati Reds with what ESPN reported as right shoulder discomfort.
Soroka threw just two innings before he was removed at the start of the third inning and replaced by Ben Brown.
Soroka's game
Soroka looked sharp in the first inning, recording strikeouts for all three outs. In the second, he worked around giving up a solo home run to Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson.
He allowed a hit, a walk, a run, and struck out three before he left the game. Brown handled the next four innings, giving up two hits and a run as he struck out five and walked none.
Chicago needed starting pitching and Soroka was the only one it acquired at the trade deadline. The Cubs gave up two prospects, shortstop Ronny Cruz and left fielder Christian Franklin in the trade.
With Washington, Soroka was 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts with 87 strikeouts and 24 walks in 81.1 innings. He signed a one-year deal with the Nats hoping that he could return to being a full-time starter.
Soroka is not new to Chicago. He pitched for the White Sox last year as a starter and reliever. He went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 25 games, nine of which were starts. He struck out 84 and walked 44 in 79.2 innings. He had the third-worst season with no pitching victories since 1900.
At one time he was a future star for Atlanta. In 2019, he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and made the National League All-Star Game, along with being named all-MLB second team. He was sixth in NL Cy Young voting and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
In 2020 he tore his Achilles’ tendon and missed the next two seasons after he tore it again during rehabilitation.
