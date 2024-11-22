New York Yankees Emerging As Top Trade Destination for Chicago Cubs Star
The Chicago Cubs have been a hot name in the MLB rumor mill all offseason long, but things have ticked up a notch following a new report.
It has been reported the Cubs would like to trade star outfielder Cody Bellinger.
After he chose to opt into his $27.5 million option for next year, Chicago seems motivated to move him if the right deal comes along.
Bellinger is coming off of a solid season, but he was not nearly as good as he was in his first year with the team in 2023. He dealt with some injury issues throughout the season and was never able to get in a rhythm.
During the 2024 campaign, Bellinger ended up playing in 130 games, hitting 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI and a .266/.325/.426 slash line.
Those numbers aren't horrible since he was arguably the best all-around offensive threat the Cubs had.
However, it was not the kind of year that Chicago was hoping to see from him.
With that being said, there are quite a few teams around the league that could use a player like Bellinger.
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek took a look at the best potential trade fits for the slugger around the league, and coming in as the top possible option was the New York Yankees.
He thinks the Cubs' star would fit in at first base even if the Yankees bring back Juan Soto.
"New York needs a first baseman and they need an additional outfielder, especially if Soto bolts in free agency. But even if Soto returns to the Bronx, the Yankees could slot Bellinger in as their everyday first baseman. This would allow them to not have to worry about Pete Alonso or Christian Walker in free agency. Bellinger would fill major holes in the Yankees lineup if they can acquire him for the right price."
Adding Bellinger to an already dangerous lineup in New York would give them even more of a chance to win the World Series in 2025 since his bat would be a major upgrade.
On the outside looking in, the Yankees make a ton of sense.
They have the prospects to part with that could get Chicago to pull the trigger. Bellinger also fits a need that New York has.
In order to get him, the Yankees would need to be aggressive. The Cubs are likely to have a long list of teams with interest in Bellinger if they choose to aggressively shop him.
All of that being said, Bellinger is a name to watch very closely.
Chicago might not end up moving him, but at least for now, they seem very interested in the idea.