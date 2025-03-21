Newest Cubs Trade Idea Sends Former Marlins Cy Young Winner to Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs are already 0-2 this season with their Tokyo Series losses against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's only mid-March, and there should not be any reason for panic because of the two losses. However, there are some glaring needs the team needs to address.
The pitching staff seems set after the Cubs optioned both Jordan Wicks and Eli Morgan. But the fifth starter spot is still wide open.
Ben Brown had his struggles out of the bullpen in Japan, but Colin Rea did not see any game action. Matthew Boyd is the fourth starter, but even he should not be considered a long-term option in that role.
With that said, adding a starting pitcher via trade would not be a bad idea for Chicago.
Jordan Montgomery has been in trade discussions, but he was not good in 2024, and there is nothing to make teams think 2025 will be any different.
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com offered up one bold trade prediction for the Northsiders.
The trade would send former Miami Marlins NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara to the Cubs.
Alcantara returned this spring after missing all of last season due to elbow surgery. The right-handed pitcher looks to be back to normal, though.
In spring training, the 29-year-old has made five starts, thrown 12.1 innings, allowed just nine hits, struck out 10 and he has not given up an earned run.
There is always some worry that a pitcher will not come back as strong after surgery, but Alcantara has been able to quiet those concerns.
In fact, the two-time All-Star reached triple digits with his fastball before the calendar turned to March.
He would be a massive addition to Chicago, but the only question is who would they give up?
The untouchables in this scenario have to be top prospects Matt Shaw and Cade Horton. The Cubs should be reluctant to give up Moises Ballesteros, as well. With those three not being part of the hypothetical trade, Chicago still has plenty of prospects they could send.
Outfield is the first thing the Cubs should consider trading.
Kyle Tucker is the new right fielder, and Chicago should be looking to extend him. Pete Crow-Armstrong is the center fielder for the foreseeable future while Ian Happ has played a very good left field. Seiya Suzuki is also a feasible option for right field.
That does not leave a lot of room for the prospects to come up and get regular playing time.
No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie and No. 6 prospect Kevin Alcantara are two players who could be on the trade block if the Cubs decide to go out and get the National League Cy Young Award winner.
Jonathon Long, Brett Bateman and Christian Franklin are also outfielders who could see themselves traded if this scenario were to happen.
There are also some other pitchers who could be sent away for Alcantara.
No. 8 prospect Brandon Birdsell, No. 10 prospect Jaxon Wiggins and No. 23 prospect Brody McCollough are the first to come to mind.
Miami would most likely be looking for someone close to big league ready, and all three of those pitchers are within two years away.
Alcantara has three seasons of club control left, including 2025.
He is owed $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026 with a $21 million club option for 2027. Because there is that much control over him at that price, the potential ask would be larger than normal.
The Cubs are looking to get back to the postseason this year.
They already made some big additions to the roster, so they are serious about winning.
Bringing in Alcantara would only up their chances of playing in October.