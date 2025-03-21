New Cubs Trade Idea Adds Diamondbacks Former World Series Champion Southpaw
The Chicago Cubs have been involved in conversations with a handful pitchers this offseason and with teams about acquiring pitchers, but haven't made a move in a while.
They brought in veteran southpaw Matthew Boyd, but have been involved with more conversations since then as they are not yet happy with their rotation.
The need was made even worse with Javier Assad starting the season on the injured list.
One player that could end up in a Cubs uniform is Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Jordan Montgomery.
Arizona Sports 98.7 Radio Host John Gambardo reported that the Diamondbacks have received interest on Montgomery, who was already predicted to be on the move.
This could be a prime situation for Chicago to swoop in and take a chance on a pitcher that shouldn't cost too much to bring in. He could also realistically provide a great presence in the rotation, if he can get back to how he looked before going to Arizona.
A potential deal could see the Cubs sending over prospects Brandon Birdsell and Ben Cowles to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Montgomery.
This allows Chicago to keep all of their top prospects while Arizona gets two players in exchange for a struggling pitcher that might not make the rotation.
Montgomery was fantastic from 2021 to 2023. Over those three seasons he had a 3.48 ERA with a 120 ERA+ and 1.184 WHIP. He won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and was on the way to establishing himself as a top pitcher.
Then, like a handful of players, he waited until just before the 2024 season to begin to sign his contract and it backfired majorly.
He missed out on spring training and ended up having a career worst season. His ERA was up to 6.23, ERA+ at just 67 and WHIP all the way up at 1.650.
Now, the 32-year-old is on the outs of one of the deeper rotations in baseball. Perhaps a change of scenery could be what he needs to get back on track.
Montgomery has had an uneven spring training, but is coming off of 2.2 innings of scoreless ball against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon.
In this proposed trade, Birdsell would be the top player given up. He was a fifth-round pick back in 2022 and would allow the Diamondbacks to sort of reset with a young pitcher.
Cowles was acquired from the New York Yankees last season. His debut with the Cubs in the minors was lackluster, but he had a nice spring.
This is another win-now move for Chicago, but it is a bit of a risk. An early trade makes sense, so it would allow them to have the option of Assad when he comes back as well.