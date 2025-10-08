One Issue The Cubs Must Address This Offseason To Stay Contenders In 2026
As the Chicago Cubs look to keep their season alive against the Milwaukee Brewers at home in the National League Division Series, the offseason is unfortunately looming for the franchise. It was not a good start to the NLDS for the Cubs on the road and they will be hoping to bounce back.
While it has been a very successful year for Chicago, they will have a busy offseason no matter what happens in the playoffs. This was a team that made the decision to make a splash over the winter when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
This move felt like it was going to be the beginning of the franchise going all-in to win in 2025, but that hasn’t really been the case since. Tucker is an impending free agent at the end of the campaign, and with the team being reluctant to spend big money in recent years, he might be walking.
While losing Tucker would be a significant blow to the team, they do have some good options to replace his production internally. However, they do have another central area that they will have to address this winter. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest roster hole that the Cubs will need to fix this offseason, being their bullpen.
Improved Bullpen Will Need to be Reworked
One of the reasons for the success of Chicago this season has been the performance of their bullpen. Over the winter, this was an area that the team tried to improve quite a bit, and that came with mixed results. However, with a few more faces being added during the year, the unit has been really strong.
In the second half of the campaign, there were few bullpens in baseball that were better than the Cubs. This has covered up the rotation not being as good as they have needed to be, along with the lineup having some inconsistencies.
However, even though this unit has been great, a majority of it is free agents at the end of the year. This is going to result in Chicago once again needing to reshape it. While keeping Tucker would be ideal, finding a way to once again have one of the best bullpens in baseball will be equally important.
Overall, even though the bullpen has been a bright spot for the team, that could change quickly in 2026 if the front office doesn’t address it this winter as shown by the success of the franchise in 2025 with a good unit, that should be a priority.