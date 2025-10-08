It All Rides On Jameson Taillon As Cubs Face Elimination In Game 3
The Chicago Cubs are not where they want to be in their postseason run. They have found themselves down 2-0 in their National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers as their starting rotation has completely fallen apart.
Now, it is up to Jameson Taillon in game three in a high stakes matchup against Quinn Priester.
Chicago has their work cut out for them. The Brewers have all of the momentum in the world and if the team hopes to push this series to a game four, then the pitching staff has to contain the Brewers' offense. It really hasn't been too much of an issue with the bullpen, but the starters. The previous two games have gotten away from the team early and the Cubs were never been able to come back.
Now the series is coming down to game three. The Cubs have no other option but to win this game if there is any chance of getting by the Brewers, with three straight wins needed if they hope to advance.
This will be Taillon's second start of the postseason as he got the call for the final game of the wild card matchup, also a very high stakes game. He finished four full innings with four strikeouts and only two hits (no earned runs).
A Struggling Starting Rotation
The Brewers are not a team that you can allow to get going and unfortunately for the Cubs their offense could not be stopped in either of the first two games. However, it wasn't necessarily at the fault of the bullpen, but rather with the two who were named starters- Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.
Boyd took the mound in the opener, but he didn't last long. Craig Counsell pulled him before the first inning was even over as Milwaukee lit him up from the get-go. He had six runs scored on four hits before his time was done and the first inning didn't prove to be much better in game two.
Shota Imanaga got the nod when the Cubs found themselves down in the series already. His struggles in the first inning are well known around baseball and that proved no different in game two. Imanaga allowed a three-run homer to Andrew Vaughn in the first and another home run in the third before it was time for him to return to the dugout.
It is nearly impossible for any team to find success when they are fighting out of a hole from the start. Taillon has to keep the Brewers offense in check if there is any chance of them moving on to the NL Championship. Right now the ballclub has to take it one game at a time and that starts with Taillon.
