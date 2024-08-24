One Must-Target Trade Option for the Chicago Cubs' Offseason
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are facing a pivotal offseason.
After suffering through what has been a disappointing all-around 2024 season, Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting the Cubs back in World Series contention soon. If that truly is the goal for the 2025 season, Hoyer will need to get very aggressive.
There are a few different needs that will need to be addressed. Chicago will need a legitimate closer, an upgrade at catcher, and ideally another quality bat in the lineup.
A couple of fixes for those things could be within the organization already. Moises Ballesteros seems likely to have a shot at being the new catcher and there are quite a few quality young bats in the minor league system closing in on being MLB ready.
However, the closer position is something that the Cubs should look outside of the organization to fix.
All season long, Chicago has been searching for a consistent closer. They have not been able to find one.
That should lead to Hoyer and the front office exploring both the free agency and trade market.
That being said, there is one name that sticks out above the rest as a must-target trade option for the Cubs.
Chicago Cubs Must Target This Elite Closer Via Trade
Mason Miller was a name that was very popular ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Oakland Athletics' closer has shown flashes of being elite. He is just 25 years old and has contract control for the future.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Miller has appeared in 41 games for the Athletics. He has compiled a 1-1 record to go along with a 1.85 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP, a 4.8 K/BB ratio, 20 saves, and just two blown saves.
Obviously, the numbers show that Miller just doesn't blow leads.
To acquire a young star closer would not be a cheap thing to do for Chicago. In order to acquire Miller, they would have to part ways with a lot of talent. That is something they should be willing to do.
If the Cubs were to have closed out the games they should have won this season, the year would be much different. There is a good chance that Chicago would be preparing to try and make a playoff run right now as a serious contender in the National League.
Looking ahead to the offseason, the Cubs have to find a long-term closer. They can't afford to acquire a short-term rental. Chicago has to find consistency and longevity closing out games.
That should make Miller the top player on their wishlist.
Will Oakland actually have interest in trading Miller? That remains to be seen. If they're even remotely open to the idea, the Cubs should put on a full-court press to try and get him.