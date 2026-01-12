MLB Progress Report Reveals Cubs Set To Overtake Bitter Rival

The free agent market is starting to dwindle, but it's surprising the amount of talent that is still available in the second week of January. Luckily, the Chicago Cubs secured one of the best free agents available over the weekend.

Third baseman Alex Bregman was on everyone's radar (at least the organizations that could afford him), and while the Cubs had come up short in the bidding war for Bregman just last offseason, they avoided the same fate this year.

After the acquisition of Bregman, MLB.com writer Bradford Doolittle released his midwinter progress report for all 30 teams, and Chicago cracked the top-10 (No. 8) as their roster has improved immensely within the last week.

Cubs NL Central favorites

"Chicago's outlook jumped by 1.3 wins in the simulations, their playoff odds went up by nearly 6% and the title odds went up by 1.1%. With the improvement, Chicago leapfrogged the Brewers as the current, way-too-early favorites in the NL Central," said Doolittle.

In addition to their new third baseman, the Cubs also added a low-cost, high-reward arm to the starting rotation, with Jed Hoyer striking a deal with the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera. In return, the Cubs gave up No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie and two additional prospects.

But in doing so, Hoyer has made one thing clear: he is ready to win now.

New faces on the Cubs 2026 roster

Well before the Cabrera trade or the Bregman signing, the only notable moves that Chicago had made were within their bullpen. Hoyer added a trio of relievers in Phil Maton, ground ball specialist Hoby Milner, as well as Hunter Harvey.

In case Cubs fans hadn't been following Bregman's career up to this point, his hardware speaks for itself. And it isn't shocking that he has built up such a list of accolades, with a career .272 batting average (.273 in 2025) to complement his .846 OPS.

World Series Champion: 2017, 2022

All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2025

Gold Glove Award: 2024 (AL Third Baseman)

Silver Slugger Award: 2019 (AL Third Baseman)

Silver Slugger Finalist: 2023, 2025

All MLB- Second Team: 2019

All-Star Game MVP: 2018

Led American League: WAR (2019), Doubles (2018)

Team USA: Gold Medalist, 2017 World Baseball Classic

The Cubs have had an ELECTRIC offseason



-Signed Caleb Thielbar

-Traded for Edward Cabrera

-Signed Alex Bregman to a 5 year, $175 mil deal



Cabrera, on the other hand, hasn't built up near the accolades, which is why he's only costing the Cubs $4.45 million in 2026. But make no mistake, he is trending in the right direction after a breakthrough 2025 where he posted a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 26 starts.

This has been a big week for the Cubs, and they are rightfully back in contention for taking the NL Central crown from the Brewers as they fight their way into a battle for the Pennant.

