Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker Become First Cubs Duo To Do This In A Season
At the beginning of the season, much of the headlines that were surrounding the Chicago Cubs centered on the star outfield duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker.
While Seiya Suzuki was also in the midst of a career-best performance at the plate, it was Crow-Armstrong and Tucker who were both generating NL MVP buzz based on what they were doing on offense and in the field.
Everyone knew what Tucker was capable of with the bat in his hands, but the emergence of Crow-Armstrong was a major storyline since he had proven to largely be a defender first while his offensive game was still coming along.
Despite the struggles that both have had in the second half of this year, what they have done thus far in the 2025 campaign has been historic, as Tucker's 20th home run of the season he hit on Saturday put him and Crow-Armstrong into the franchise history books.
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker Make Cubs History
They became the first two Cubs players in franchise history to have 20/20 seasons in the same year.
While Crow-Armstrong had already stolen 20 bags and hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break by stealing 27 bases to go along with 25 homers, he was waiting for his teammate to join him in that notable club as Tucker sat with 22 steals and 17 home runs before the Midsummer Classic.
For a while, it seemed like Tucker was going to have a hard time getting to the 20-homer mark, as he went through a prolonged slump at the plate that seemed to be caused by a hand injury that went under the radar.
But a trip out west has done wonders for the slugger, with him breaking his long home run drought in Game 1 of the weekend set against the Los Angeles Angels, which put him at 19 longballs hit on the season entering play on Saturday.
And with two blasted over the fence during that contest, Tucker to joined his teammate in the 20/20 club, creating franchise history in what has already been a season to remember for this group.
Considering how long the Cubs have existed and how many great players have suited up for Chicago over the years, it's pretty remarkable that it took this long for a pair of teammates to accomplish this feat in the same season -- something that highlights just how impressive this really is.
With Crow-Armstrong already at 30 steals and sitting on 28 home runs, there's a chance this duo could make even more history by becoming the first pair of Cubs teammates to reach the 30/30 marker in the same campaign.
While that is going to require Tucker to continue his newfound form with the bat in his hands since he has just 21 longballs to his name, he's reached the 30-homer mark twice before in his career and is capable of getting red-hot for long periods of time.
30 steals in a season is something he's only accomplished once before, but with 25 stolen bases already registered, he has a real shot at reaching and surpassing that mark with just over a month left in the year.
