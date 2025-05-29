Cubs Star Slugger Seiya Suzuki Makes Franchise History with Rare Feat
The Chicago Cubs are soaring through their 2025 MLB campaign with a growing lead in the National League Central and look like true World Series contenders through May.
While several teams around the league struggle with offensive performance, the Chicago Cubs are thriving with star power and a growing dominance.
One of the biggest contributors to that success is designated hitter Seiya Suzuki amid a stellar season.
For the second time in his career, Suzuki earned National League Player of the Week honors after hitting .480 with three homers, four doubles, and 10 RBIs last week.
On Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, Suzuki etched his name in franchise history with a huge milestone.
Seiya Suzuki Joins Exclusive List of Cubs Sluggers
Suzuki entered Tuesday as the league RBI leader, and with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, he brought his 50th RBI of the season home.
Not only was he the first to reach that mark in the 2025 season, but Suzuki also made Cubs history.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Suzuki is now one of nine Chicago players to record at least 50 RBIs in 51 games since it became an official stat in 1920.
The last to achieve that benchmark was Derek Lee in 2005.
Suzuki is slashing .272/.330/.568 with a career-high 152 OPS+, and it's clear he's tapped into a new gear through the first two months of season play.
Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (subscription required) reported that Suzuki gave credit to his teammates for the feat through his interpreter, Edwin Stanberry.
“I wouldn’t say I changed anything,” Suzuki said. “I think more so it shows the guys around me are getting on base, and RBIs are something that really happens because of everybody around you. So all the support from all the other players getting on base, I really appreciate that and I want to continue to do that as well.”
He remains one RBI ahead of his teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, who recorded his 49th in the victory.
Suzuki is one to watch with a growing power to his hitting, as he's boasting a .296 ISO, which would be a career high.
Chicago's lineup is stacked, but more than the depth, the individual performances have propelled the team to success, and Suzuki may be the star difference-maker.