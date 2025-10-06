Positive Update Suggests Cubs Could Potentially Get Cade Horton Back This Postseason
As the postseason continues on for the Chicago Cubs the organization (and all of their fans) feel the loss of Cade Horton. Horton became a monstrous part of the starting rotation as an ace that the pitching staff desperately needed, especially after Justin Steele went down with an injury of his own.
Horton emerged as the frontrunner in the Rookie of the Year race with win after win as one of the best pitchers that the National League had to offer this year, especially in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old continued to get better and better each time he took the mound performing nothing like a nervous rookie.
When Horton went down with a fractured rib it felt like the Cubs didn't have much hope to even get through the wild card series against the San Diego Padres, but the team prevailed. Now they are in the midst of a divisional matchup with the daunting Milwaukee Brewers.
If the team hopes to utilize Horton and see him back on the active roster, they have to get out of the series with a win and make it to the NL Championship. Even though things are seemingly progressing well for him in terms of his injury, the staff cannot rush his return.
Patrick Mooney via the Athletic gave a positive update for Horton as he plans to throw off the mound at Wrigley Field later in the week. This could ultimately decide if there is a possibility of his return this season, but the team would need to progress.
Cubs' Pitching Staff this Postseason
Besides the first game against the Brewers, the pitching staff has done a great job in these playoffs. They held a solid Padres squad to a mere five runs over a three-game span, but that momentum did not flow into the first game of the Milwaukee series.
Matthew Boyd took the mound for the 9-3 loss against the Brewers, but wasn't able to finish the first inning. The Brewers never looked back after four hits and six earned runs on Boyd alone and things didn't get better when Michael Soroka took the mound. Soroka made it through a full inning, but allowed the other three runs of the game.
The Cubs have their work cut out for them if they want to see their rookie sensation throw a pitch this month. The opener against the Brewers did not go in their favor, but that doesn't mean that is how the rest of the series will go. Hopefully it goes well for Horton this week and the stars align to get his first postseason start.
