3 Cubs Stars Who Should Have Been Shortlisted For The Hank Aaron Award Instead Of Kyle Tucker
The Hank Aaron Award finalists have been announced.
The award was established back in 1999 to recognize the top overall offensive performers in their respected leagues. There are 10 players listed from each league and the Chicago Cubs have one of them, but maybe not the right one.
It is no surprise that Shoheo Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber are finalists, but it is surprising that Kyle Tucker is.
There is no arguing that Tucker is an incredible baseball player and that's why the Cubs traded for him, but he hasn't quite lived up to his status from the year's that he was with the Houston Astros. It appears that maybe his past accolades are what has him listed as a finalist instead of the year that he has had.
Tucker started off the year strong, but he had a brutal summer. He doesn't lead the Cubs offense in home runs, RBI, OPS, or any part of his slash line. So while Tucker shouldn't be a finalist, a trio of his teammates arguably should.
The Three Snubbed Cubs Players Who Should Have Been Named Instead
Seiya Suzuki is one of seven players in the National League to have hit over 31 or more homers by the end of the regular season to compliment his 103 RBI (tied for fourth most in NL). He has an OPS over .500 led by a .478 slugging percentage and has arguably been the best player that the Cubs have on their roster at the plate.
He's not the only one who has had a better year than Tucker, though.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is only one homer behind Suzuki on the NL's best sluggers list. Not only that, his 95 RBI are tied for eighth most in NL and the second-most amongst outfielders. Once again, Crow-Armstrong was not the only one who had a better regular season than Tucker.
The Cubs' first baseman, Michael Busch is only in his first season with the Cubs, but been a quiet and underrated bat. He actually has two more home runs than Suzuki to go with his 90 RBI. So how could any of these three guys not be a finalist when Tucker is?
A bit of a rut put the Cubs off of everybody's radar, but the numbers don't lie. Tucker is a great player, but if you have to hit "next page" on the list of players who posted some of the best stats this season, he probably shouldn't be a finalist for an award as an offensive threat.
National League Hank Aaron Award Nominees
- Pete Alonso (Mets)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
- Juan Soto (Mets)
- Fernando Tatis Jr (Padres)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs)
- Trea Turner (Phillies)
- Christian Yelch (Brewers)
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Radio Analyst Pinpoints Main Reason For Shota Imanaga's Recent Struggles
3 Reasons Why Shota Imanaga Will Lead Cubs To Game 2 Win vs Brewers
How To Watch Cubs vs Brewers As Chicago Seeks Win In Critical NLDS Game 2 Showdown
Why The Chicago Cubs Aren't Panicking After Game 1 Loss vs Brewers