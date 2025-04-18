Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Goes All-In to Add Miami Marlins Ace
The Chicago Cubs have proven themselves right for their aggressive offseason, but now they must continue that mindset for in-season moves.
The Cubs currently sit atop the NL Central after starting the year with a 12-9 record, but their season hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows.
Chicago was dealt a massive blow when they lost Justin Steele for the season. Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have stepped up in massive ways, but the team desperately needs more pitching.
With this potentially being the only year of Kyle Tucker, who is playing at an MVP level, they cannot afford to just sit by the wayside and hope they can pitch well enough to get past the injury.
The starting pitching market has some fantastic arms in it right now and the Cubs have no reason not to be aiming for the best it has to offer.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell came up with a trade offer that would see them do just that and bringing Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
The deal would see Chicago giving up a prospect haul including pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, outfielder Kevin Alcantara and infielder Cole Mathis.
Sending away three top-10 prospects and another in the top-15 is a big ask, but the Cubs are one of the few teams that could absolutely afford to take that swing — especially for a player of Alcantara's caliber.
The 2022 NL Cy Young recipient hasn't gotten off to the best start this season, but that shouldn't (and won't) scare teams away.
He missed all of 2024 dealing with Tommy John surgery, so there should be some growing pains expected. He has a 4.70 ERA, but that number might be a little misleading.
One big reason that he has struggled is that he has given up eight walks in 15.1 innings of work. That is something that is very out of character for him.
His stuff looks as good as it ever has, so when he can get his location under control he should be right back to his elite ways.
The 29-year-old would also not just be a rental, which is why the asking price for him is so high.
Chicago would be getting him for at least this season and next, with a team option in 2027 should things go well.
If they do end up signing Tucker to an extension, this move would end up helping them sustain their success over the next couple of seasons.
The Cubs also have a logjam of talent getting ready to leave the farm, so they should not hesitate to outbid anyone else if they get the opportunity.