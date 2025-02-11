Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Swaps Stagnant Infielder for Intriguing Prospects
The Chicago Cubs have seemingly bounced back and forth between pursuing a trade involving second baseman Nico Hoerner.
While he is certainly good enough to play this year, there are some who believe it's time to move on.
Hoerner is entering the last few seasons of club control and simply has not become to the type of player the team had hoped for offensively when he broke out early in his career.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with a trade idea that would send Hoerner to the New York Yankees in hopes of opening up a spot in the lineup for the best free agent remaining; Alex Bregman.
It would make more sense for the Cubs to secure the Bregman signing first before trading Hoerner, similar to the Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker situation earlier this winter.
Assuming they can get Bregman, that would be a sizeable upgrade.
The proposed trade would see Chicago send Hoerner to the Yankees in exchange for two prospects; southpaw Brock Selvidge and infielder Jorbit Vivas.
Getting a team to bite on a Hoerner trade could be a little difficult right now since he's dealing with an injury that required surgery this offseason. He is not expected to miss much time, though, so it may not end up being a massive road block, especially for a New York team that could survive without making another move.
This trade package also features intriguing players.
Selvidge is the Yankees' fifth-ranked prospect and the highlight of this trade package. He is a lefty who was a third-round selection back in 2021. He has a career ERA of 3.62 and a 1.260 WHIP with a 9.6 K/9 ratio.
The most likely outcome for him is a middle-to-backend starter. He could be ready for when the Cubs need a new arm.
Vivas would essentially be the assumed re-try for the Hoerner experiment. He is likely to stick at second, has a promising hit tool and can steal bases.
It's not that Hoerner has been all that bad, but he has not really improved in a while either.
The past four seasons have all seen him finish within a five-point range for his OPS+. His true OPS has stayed between .708 and .751 as well.
If they don't plan to extend him and can get Bregman to step in at second, they should absolutely pull the trigger on a trade.