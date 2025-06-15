Ranking Most Likely Cubs Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
The Chicago Cubs are going to be buyers at the trade deadline.
Jed Hoyer shared exactly what they are targeting.
While the president of baseball operations stated that both bullpen and starting pitching help is on their wish list, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that the Cubs' biggest need comes in the rotation.
He put together a list of targets Chicago could pursue before the trade deadline, and below, I have ranked them in the order of least to most likely.
8. Edward Cabrera - Miami Marlins
The right-hander might have some high upside at just 27 years old, but does a pitcher with a career 4.28 ERA across his 74 Major League games (72 starts) sound like someone the Cubs are going to give up assets to acquire?
That seems slim, especially considering he has three more years of club control remaining, likely increasing his asking price even more.
7. Kyle Freeland - Colorado Rockies
Price and production is going to guide Chicago's deadline.
They might be willing to pay a hefty price if they can land someone who they believe is a difference maker.
Freeland is not that.
More News: Embattled Chicago Cubs Closer Credits Ian Happ for His Turnaround
With a 4.52 career ERA that sits at 5.13 this season across his 14 starts -- albeit playing at altitude -- the $16 million salary the Cubs would have to pay a portion of for this year combined with the $16 million price tag they would owe in 2026 and a possible $17 million vesting option in 2027, I don't believe the lefty is a realistic target.
6. Jeffrey Springs - Athletics
Similarly to Freeland, going after Springs seems unlikely to me.
While the lefty might look like an ideal fit on paper, he also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 that limited him to just 10 total starts the past two years before this one.
Now owning a 4.64 ERA across his 14 outings and 12 starts, bringing him and the $10.5 million salary he's owed in 2026 doesn't seem like something Chicago is lining up to do.
5. Tyler Mahle - Texas Rangers
Mahle would be higher on this list if I believed the Texas Rangers were actually going to sell.
More News: As Shota Imanaga Nears Return, Chicago Cubs Urgently Need Rotation Help
The right-hander would be an ideal fit for the Cubs, with him putting together an incredible season with a 2.34 ERA across his 14 starts and hitting free agency after the campaign ends.
Mahle would be a major addition for this rotation. However, the Rangers are really going to need to fall out of contention before I believe he is a realistic target of any team.
4. Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks
Similarly to the Texas situation, I'm not sold on the Arizona Diamondbacks selling.
Entering Sunday, they had won five games in a row and seven out of their last 10. With a talented roster and a regime that could be feeling some pressure to produce results, if they are close to making the playoffs, then they will likely buy instead of sell.
However, if they have to waive the white flag, then Gallen would be a great target.
A top 5 NL Cy Young finisher in two out of the prior three seasons, his past history shows that he's a better pitcher than the 5.15 ERA he has through his 14 starts this year.
Still, he's going to be pricy to acquire despite being a rental, and Chicago could balk at the asking price.
3. Merrill Kelly - Arizona Diamondbacks
Kelly is by no means a better pitcher than his teammate Gallen, but he might fit the Cubs better.
On a cheaper contract for the rest of the season and a free agent at the end of the campaign, adding the right-hander who sits with a 3.18 ERA across his first 14 starts in 2025 would be a great addition to their rotation.
Not to mention his asking price would be much lower than Gallen's if the Diamondbacks were to sell off some assets.
2. Trevor Williams - Washington Nationals
This would be a full circle trade.
Back in 2021, Chicago shipped Williams and Javier Baez to the New York Mets in exchange for then-prospect and now rising superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong.
More News: Chicago Cubs Should Seek Reunion With Nationals Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
I'm not necessarily sold on the veteran right-hander being a true target of the Cubs, but considering there is familiarity between the two sides, his contract is affordable even into 2026, the Washington Nationals are looking to sell off pieces and he likely could be had for cheap, this is a good fit.
1. Andrew Heaney - Pittsburgh Pirates
A former highly-touted prospect who is in the midst of a resurgent year on an affordable contract.
That is right up Chicago's alley.
While the ridiculous pace he was on towards the beginning of the season has come back down to earth a bit with his ERA now sitting at 3.33 across his 14 starts, the cost is going to be low to acquire him and he has championship experience with an ability to move into the bullpen during a playoff run.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.