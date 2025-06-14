Chicago Cubs Should Seek Reunion With Nationals Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have announced their presence as contenders in the National League with a 41-27 record entering play on June 12.
They are five games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals, finding a lot of success courtesy of their elite offensive produciton.
The Cubs currently lead the Major Leagues with 5.53 runs per game, tied with the New York Yankees. Near the top of most statistical categories in the league, there is no doubt they can keep up with any team in baseball.
They have needed all of that run production given how shaky their pitching staff has been at points.
Their 3.70 ERA is 10th in the Big Leagues, but if they want to be considered true contenders this season, they need some reinforcements on the mound.
Where they land in the market, whether it be for starting pitching help or in the bullpen, will be completely contingent on ownership.
With Jed Hoyer and the front office be given the authority to add salary ahead of the trade deadline, and how much? After slashing payroll this past winter, it is fair to wonder if Chicago will be going to the top of the trade market despite having a pressing need.
If the spending restraints are still present and the front office has to operate within a budget, one pitcher who could be of interest to them is Trevor Williams of the Washington Nationals, who was mentioned as a potential target for the team by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
He is someone the franchise is familiar with, being signed as a free agent in January 2021 before being traded to the New York Mets, along with Javier Baez, in a deadline deal that brought back current star center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Williams has struggled this season with a 5.91 ERA across 64 innings with 49 strikeouts, producing a -0.4 bWAR.
Certainly not the most appealing numbers for a trade candidate, but there are several reasons why he would be a good fit for the Cubs.
The first being that he has been durable thus far in 2025.
Chicago needs players who it can depend on to take the ball every fifth day and Williams has done that to this point.
His experience as a reliever would also come in handy if the team wants to strengthen its bullpen, providing the them with a potential swingman should the need arise.
He is also affordable, which might be the most important thing when considering trade candidates for the Cubs in the coming weeks.
Williams is earning only $7 million this season and what makes him appealing is that he is under contract for the same amount in 2026. That is an affordable contract, providing the team with some depth and insurance in the rotation heading into the offseason.
