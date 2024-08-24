Recent Chicago Cubs Move Called ‘An Unofficial Waving of the White Flag'
The Chicago Cubs released Hector Neris earlier in the week, a move that came as a major surprise.
He was viewed as the top reliever on the market for much of the offseason, and at the time of the signing, the Cubs were applauded for it.
However, looking at some of his numbers throughout his career, he was never nearly as good as he was last year. His 2023 campaign was by far the best of his career, so Chicago was heavily banking on him to do that once again.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
He posted a 3.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP during 46 appearances for the ball club, unable to provide stability on the backend of their bullpen, a big reason why the Cubs are currently in the position they're in.
Despite being 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot and still having a chance to make the postseason, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes that move was "an unofficial waving of the white flag."
"The Cubs released closer Héctor Neris this week in what felt a bit like an unofficial waving of the white flag, but if they can drum up some offense for a change—only the White Sox (85) have scored fewer runs since the All-Star break than the Cubs (112)—it feels noteworthy that this team 5.5 games back in the wild-card picture gets 22 of its next 28 games against Washington (seven), Pittsburgh (six), Miami (three), Colorado (three) and Oakland (three)."
It's not the craziest take, but the players on the roster won't view it as such.
As he also alluded, Chicago has a favorable schedule for the next month. They haven't necessarily proven they can beat any team on any given night, but their schedule gives them a chance.
Considering how bad much of this campaign has been, it's a miracle they're entering September and still have a chance to make the playoffs, even if it's a small one.
They have an excellent opportunity to get the ball rolling heading into next month. Starting Friday night, the Cubs will take on the Miami Marlins in a three-game road set.
If they're serious about making the postseason, they have to take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way and sweep that series.
The Marlins signaled at the deadline they weren't looking to compete in the near future as they currently have the worst record in the National League.
It's tough to trust Chicago, given what they've shown for much of the year, but Miami is somebody they should take care of business against.