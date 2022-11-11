Report: Cubs Met With Boras Regarding Top Free Agents on the Market

The Chicago Cubs continue kicking the tires on players that live in the deep end of the MLB free agent pool. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs met with super agent Scott Boras on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Just as Chicago has interest in players like Martín Pérez, Josh Bell, and Trey Mancini, they too have interest in at least two of the available superstar shortstops in Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

It comes as little surprise the Cubs would meet on these two middle infielders, especially given the rumors and connection to Trea Turner these past few months.

It's no secret that Chicago is looking to add impact players via free agency as they hope to open their window of contention during the 2023 MLB season. But while the willingness to spend is there, they will likely look to avoid lengthy contracts that extend beyond five years. They hope to avoid another Jason Heyward situation it seems.

Correa is just coming out of a deal that offered multiple opt-outs over the course of a very short three-year deal worth over $105 million. Though he is looking for a longer term deal, it does highlight that players today can be more open to accepting a higher AAV deal with shorter terms.

Therefore, it is always a good idea for the Cubs to keep tabs on these types of players, especially if they want to add an impactful star to their roster.

