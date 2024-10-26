Inside The Cubs

Rumored Chicago Cubs Trade Target Now One of Best Free Agent Closers

The Chicago Cubs can finally upgrade a key part of their team now that one of their supposed targets is a free agent.

Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
The Chicago Cubs have long-needed an answer at closer and one of their biggest rumored targets is now going to be available in free agency.

While examining the state of the free agent reliever market, Zach Pressnell of FanSided named former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen one of the few 'game-changing' players available in that role.

"Jansen has been an elite closer for over a decade now. He's recorded at least 20 saves in six of the last seven seasons, with the only exception being the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season," said Pressnell. "Adding him to a bullpen gives more than just a productive arm. He's a presence in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. All contending teams will likely make an offer for him this Winter."

The Cubs were connected to Jansen a couple of times towards the trade deadline and it made perfect sense if the team were to go all in for a postseason push. Since they kept losing games and falling behind in the race, it also makes sense that they opted not to chase the legendary reliever.

While the 37-year-old isn't as effective as his peak during his 20s, he can still make a large impact on a bullpen.

He's just one season removed from the last time that he made an All-Star appearance and he actually finished 2024 better than he did 2023.

In the three years leaving the Dodgers, Jansen has averaged a 3.42 ERA with 32 saves per season. He led the National League with 41 saves back in just 2022.

The World Series champion has maintained his fastball and double-digit strikeout rate.

Unless his performance level falls off a cliff, which wouldn't actually be too surprising given his age, he would be the best closing option on Chicago's roster.

As of now, the competition would be between Porter Hodge and Adbert Alzolay, given that Alzolay returns to health before the season. Even before getting injured, the assumed closer heading into the campaign had struggled enough to have his role called into question.

Hodge had an impressive 1.88 ERA and tallied nine saves after taking the role over. The Cubs, however, might not want to put all of their eggs in the basket of a rookie that hasn't had sustained success.

Chicago is likely to bring in another closing option and Jansen would be one of the best available to them.

