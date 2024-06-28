Chicago Cubs Urged to Pursue Intriguing Trade with Red Sox
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs' front office will have some very difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. Amid the recent struggles, no one knows what the team will do before the MLB trade deadline.
At one point, it appeared that the Cubs were going to be potential aggressive buyers. Big names were being linked to Chicago as potential trade targets. That has changed lately due to the consistent losing.
It has gotten so bad that the Cubs are beginning to look like a team that could try to sell some of their talent. Names like Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, and others could be targets for other teams around the league.
Despite the rut that Chicago finds itself in, there is still a chance that the front office tries to improve the roster and get back to winning.
Should they still look to be buyers at the deadline, there are are a few needs that need to be addressed.
Those needs come in the bullpen, especially at the closer position. The Cubs will also need to look for a catcher upgrade. Additionally, a big bat that provides constant run production should be a priority.
Looking specifically at the bullpen section of needs, Chicago has been linked to plenty of big names. Mason Miller, Tanner Scott, and others have been suggested as trade targets.
Another name to keep an eye on could be Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen.
The Sporting News has urged the Cubs to consider pursuing a trade for Jansen before the deadline.
"The Cubs still lack a bona fide closer, making them a perfect fit for Jansen. Will Chicago's president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer make the call to Boston?"
Jansen, a 36-year-old closer, is still playing at a high level. He has appeared in 27 games this season for the Red Sox, compiling a 2.30 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, 15 saves, and just one blown save. Those are numbers that Chicago has been desperate to find on their current roster.
Craig Counsell has tried many different relief pitchers in the closer role. None of them have worked out.
One potential issue with making a trade for Jansen would be the fact that he is 36 and on an expiring deal. Hoyer would be better off paying a much bigger price for a closer like Miller that would be a long-term fix. The last thing the Cubs want is to have the same closer issue next season.
That being said, they could opt for a quick fix with the knowledge that they will need to aggressively pursue a closer during the offseason.
It will be interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do at the deadline. Should they try to buy and find a closer, Jansen would be a solid name to pursue.