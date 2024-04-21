Frustrated Chicago Cubs Manager Hints At Major Bullpen Change
The Chicago Cubs lost the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins in devastating fashion.
With the Cubs leading 2-1 heading into the top of the ninth, manager Craig Counsell sent in Adbert Alzolay to close out the game at Wrigley Field. Alzolay couldn't get the job done, however, surrendering a two-run homer to Bryan De La Cruz that turned Chicago's one-run lead into a one-run deficit, costing his team the game.
After the game, a visibly frustrated Counsell spoke with the media about Alzolay's struggles in the closer role this season and hinted that it might be time for a change.
Counsell cited Alzolay's issues with keeping the ball in the park, as he's already surrendered four home runs in 10 innings this year. All four of his blown saves have involved a home run, which can be killers in high-leverage situations and often result from poorly executed pitches.
"Well, we need Adbert to get outs, regardless of where it is (in the game). We need Adbert to be an effective member of the bullpen, and I strongly believe that he will be. We need outs," Counsell said.
Counsell's implication was that he may start using Alzolay to get outs in lower-leverage, non-save situations. Alzolay can't be trusted to handle the ninth inning right now, and the Cubs can't afford to keep losing winnable games.
Alzolay has more blown saves (four) than saves (three) this year, so Counsell has given him enough chances. It's time to give someone else a shot in the ninth inning (Hector Neris has closing experience) and help Alzolay get his confidence back in a less stressful role.