Sammy Sosa Issues Heartfelt Apology to Chicago Cubs, Team Responds
The Chicago Cubs and Sammy Sosa haven't had a good relationship due to his steroid scandal in the 2000s.
Sosa, one of the most decorated players in Cubs history, saved baseball during the 1998 season with Mark McGwire, putting together a home run race that had more coverage than nearly every sporting event ever.
The fan favorite hasn't been welcomed in Chicago since his steroid scandal, though, and it's been an unfortunate situation to watch it unfold.
For a player who did so much for the franchise, despite his mistakes, Sosa deserved a better post-retirement career.
He released a statement on Thursday to help make amends with the Cubs, apologizing for his prior mistakes.
"I left it all on the field for the Cubs and Cubs fans because I wanted to win and make the fans happy. I loved to see the fans at Wrigley in the Right Field Bleachers every home game. I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition that our stats deserve. There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games. I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."
The apology was heartfelt, showing Chicago that he's truly sorry for any pain he put on the city and franchise.
That apology was all it took for Cubs owner Tom Ricketts to extend an invite to the team's convention in 2025, a good sign as they look to improve their relationship.
"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention," Ricketts said in his own statement.
Many fans have questioned whether Sosa needed to apologize in the past.
Chicago baseball has many fans because of what Sosa did on the diamond, and many have already forgiven him for the mistakes he made.
An MVP Award winner, seven-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger, and much more, Sosa will finally be recognized by the Cubs again, an exciting thing for fans, players, and personnel.
He's one of the best to ever this uniform, and will now have a chance to make things right.