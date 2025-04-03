Scorching Hot Start by Cubs Star Slugger Is Exactly What This Offense Needed
The Chicago Cubs are headed back to Wrigley Field this weekend for a tough matchup against the undefeated San Diego Padres.
After a rough start for both the pitching staff and offense when they dropped both games to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan, things seem to be back on the right track.
Sweeping the Athletics after splitting a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks -- a series they really should have won if not for a bullpen meltdown in the final game -- the high powered Cubs offense has been on fire after it looked concerning overseas.
With eight homers as a team in just three games in Sacramento, Chicago has scored 15 more runs than any other team this season with 60 across the plate already.
Understandably, a ton of the credit can be given to the team's new superstar, Kyle Tucker, who has put up MVP numbers so far just nine games into the campaign.
Tucker was expected to do exactly that, and his ability is why he was brought to the Windy City for what was a high asking price.
However, the X-factor for the offense thus far has been the scorching hot start by the man who gave up his position in the outfield for Tucker; new designated hitter Seiya Suzuki.
After going hitless over the two games in his home country when he was under massive pressure to perform, Suzuki has seemingly had a weight lifted off his shoulders once the team arrived back in the United States.
He has done nothing but hit over the last week.
Slashing .275/.333/.625 with four home runs and a Major League-leading 11 RBI, he has 11 hits over his last nine games and has been absolutely sensational.
Crushing another two home runs on Wednesday, Suzuki reminded everyone just how scary of a hitter he can be when everything is clicking.
Entering the season, the 30-year-old was under the most amount of pressure to perform than he has faced thus far during his career after an offseason full of trade rumors. He entered the fourth campaign of his initial five-year deal with the Cubs amid reports of him being unhappy to be the designated hitter.
After a rocky start, though, Suzuki has proven himself to be a critical piece of Chicago's offense.
If he has truly found a new gear in the power department like it looks like he has, the ceiling of this lineup raises immensely.
Suzuki's numbers have improved in each of his first three seasons in Major League Baseball.
If that trend can continue with him now only focused on hitting the baseball, the sky is the limit for the potential of the Cubs offense.