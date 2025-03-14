Should Chicago Cubs Entertain Trading Former Ace to AL Rival Before Opening Day?
The Chicago Cubs were looked at going into the offseason as a team that was going to upgrade their pitching staff both in the starting rotation and bullpen.
While the Cubs did not land any of the big fish on the market, they did make some meaningful moves that could improve both units tremendously and provide more depth than they once had.
The top end of the rotation presents one of the best duos in baseball in Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, and while there are questions behind the pair, it's not because of a lack of options.
Expected to be the third name to take the hill for Chicago this season is former ace Jameson Taillon, who is no longer asked to carry that load at the top of the staff.
Taillon is still productive, however, coming off a solid year in which he made 28 starts and had a 3.27 ERA with a 1.131 WHIP.
The Cubs are not in a position to be giving away proven starters, but Taillon has been seen as a potential trade candidate for a couple of years.
Under contract for the next two seasons at $18 million per year, it's a hefty price tag to pay for a No. 3 starter when funds could be used elsewhere.
With five capable starters behind Taillon, it's not unreasonable to think they could replace him in the aggregate. Notably, Chicago was also linked to a potential one-year deal with veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, an acquisition which would make Taillon even more expendable.
With that being said, there's a team in the American League who just might be desperate enough to offer up some premium assets for someone like Taillon.
Once seen as one of the best staffs in baseball before the spring, the New York Yankees have been ravaged by injuries over the last month.
Down at least two starters including their AL Cy Young-winning ace Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are in a place where if they do not add someone - or get shocking levels of production from somebody no one sees coming - their rotation is average at best.
Someone like Taillon would bring a veteran presence and a demonstrated ability to produce quality innings. Not to mention their obvious familiarity with him going back to the two years he spent in New York prior to signing with the Cubs.
Perhaps most importantly, while his performances may have been up and down, he's one of the most durable pitchers in baseball and has made 118 starts over the last four seasons.
That's the kind of dependability the Yankees might just be desperate for right now.
Whether or not that means they are desperate enough to not only take on Taillon's contract, but also give Chicago a fair return, remains to be seen.
But if Brian Cashman comes calling, Jed Hoyer would be wise to pick up the phone and listen.