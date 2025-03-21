Should Cubs Fans Be Panicked Over Flop Against Dodgers in Tokyo Series?
The Chicago Cubs headed home from Japan empty handed after what was a rough series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping both of the games.
It's never fun to lose, but losing twice in front of the entire planet after traveling halfway around the world to get there with performances which were largely uncompetitive is downright painful.
Nevertheless, while it's not the start to the season Cubs fans may have wanted, they will try to make it a small bump in the road at the beginning of what they hope is a special season in Chicago.
Looking at the results, however, should there be any reason for concern?
While they've only played two games against the best team on the planet, there were still some things to at least be a bit worried about.
Starting with the first game, the command of Shota Imanaga was a major red flag.
Maybe it can just be chalked up to the nerves of playing in his home country during what really was the biggest game of his life up to this point. But, a career-high four walks in just four innings is out of character for him and something to keep an eye on as the team returns to the United States.
Then there was the complete obliteration of the Cubs offense for a huge portion of the game with 16 batters in a row retired at one point and hitters looking lost at the plate against the mighty Dodgers.
In the second game, Justin Steele got absolutely shelled, and this was coming off a spring where he really has not been very effective at all to this point.
After pitching to a 3.07 ERA over 54 starts in the last two seasons, Chicago needs both Steele and Imanaga at their respective bests in order to make up for the lack of depth behind them.
With eight hits in the second game, the Cubs offense showed up more, but they could not get timely knocks when they needed them most.
Ultimately, it's baseball, and sometimes this is just the way things go especially when facing a team that is superior.
There were some concerning things to at least keep an eye on - largely on the pitching side of things - but it's far from time to pull out and press the panic button.