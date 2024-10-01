Slugger With 40-Plus Home Run Season Named Chicago Cubs Trade Target
The Chicago Cubs season is officially over, which might not be the worst thing after what they showed throughout the year.
It was clear for much of the campaign that things need to change moving forward, and if Jed Hoyer and others want to keep their job, that's what will happen.
The Cubs will be tasked with improving their roster during the offseason. All of their priorities should be on the lineup, as Chicago struggled drastically at the plate.
With multiple top prospects in the farm system, there isn't much of a reason for them not accomplishing that task. At some point, they'll need to move on from prospects and put the Big League team in as good of a position as possible to compete for a World Series.
There will be multiple players available, both on the free agent and trade market. James Neveau of NBC 5 Chicago named potential suitors for the Cubs on Monday.
One of them is an intriguing option offensively and someone Chicago reportedly had an interest in throughout the season.
He named first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as a "big trade" candidate.
"With the large number of Top-100 prospects the Cubs have, and the number of large contracts that would be difficult to move to accommodate those players, it’s entirely possible the team could use a couple of minor league assets to go out and make a big trade this offseason. Players like Vlad Gurrerro Jr. and Mason Miller both seem like potential big-swing candidates, but it remains to be seen if the Cubs are willing to part with the assets required to get either. The Cubs could also swing a trade involving an established player, though questions would definitely arise should they decide to part with a player like Justin Steele or Nico Hoerner, both of whom would be huge assets for a team trying to compete for a playoff spot."
Guerrero, despite playing a position the Cubs are set at, would be an excellent addition.
This offense was so bad in 2024 that they can't focus too much on the positions that players play. If they could help them offensively, it's a move they have to make.
There might not be any player better on the market after he slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs throughout the campaign.
A four-time All-Star, Guerrero would be an instant staple in Chicago's lineup, giving them a power bat they haven't had in a while.