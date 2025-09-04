Stat Shows Cubs Rookie Cade Horton Among MLB's Elite Joining Skenes And Skubal
The Chicago Cubs were not able to grab the sweep over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, losing the series finale by a score of 5-1 after the bats just could not get going following a singular run in the second inning.
While it was a disappointing showing from the bullpen that included multiple runs allowed by both Ben Brown and Drew Pomeranz which would lose the game, it was ultimately another tremendous start from their rookie which gave them even a chance.
In five innings, Cade Horton did not allow a hit and walked just one, giving up no runs before things took a turn after he exited.
Since the All-Star break, Horton's 0.77 ERA is the best in baseball and he has given his team a chance to win every time he's taken the mound. However, the rookie pitch limit he's on ultimately has not allowed him to pitch deep into games.
A new statistic, though, has pointed to the fact that Horton has not just been a nice little story this season, he has been in the same category as some of the most elite pitchers on the entire planet.
As pointed out by Christopher Kamka of Marquee Sports Network, since Horton made his debut back in May, he is tied with Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes -- the current heavy favorites for AL and NL Cy Young -- for most scoreless outings with at least five innings with eight of them.
Just How Good Has Horton Been For Cubs?
On the season, the young right-hander has an ERA of 2.78 with a 1.138 and perhaps most importantly, a record of 9-4. Before he made his debut, it looked like Chicago was going to have some major issues in the rotation, and though things have been far from perfect there, Horton has been an incredible stabilizer.
The new favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year has put his team in a spot where they can feel confident in their starter on more days than they can't, and could be the difference in winning a playoff series this October.
He has become must-watch, appointment type television, and only seems to be improving as he gains more and more experience.
Being in the same category as Skubal and Skenes in anything is incredible, let alone quality outings since Horton has made his debut. Seemingly getting better and better, Cubs fans should be extremely excited about what is to come for the 24-year-old as he continues to grow and develop as a pitcher.
