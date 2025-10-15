There's A Silver Lining For The Cubs If Kyle Tucker Signs With The Phillies As A Free Agent
Every baseball fan knows that Kyle Tucker is about to receive a boatload of money this offseason. It also seems increasingly clear that the Chicago Cubs won't be the team that provides him with that money.
While Tucker isn't going to come close to the $765 million deal that Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets last offseason, most seem to think that Tucker is likely going to get around $400 million this offseason, likely on a 10-year contract.
The question is which teams will be willing to give that sort of money to a superstar like Tucker, who has cemented himself as one of baseball's premier left-handed hitters in recent seasons. While the 28-year-old might have been able to command even more money if he hit as well in the second half of the 2025 MLB season compared to the first half (when he was an NL MVP contender), King Tucker will be made a very happy man this winter.
Cubs fans, on the other hand, aren't going to be happy in (and when) the news breaks that Tucker has reached terms with another team, especially if it's a National League squad he'll be joining.
However, Tucker's signing with one NL contender could contain an interesting silver lining for Chicago.
Kyle Tucker Joining Phillies Could Create Cubs Reunion
In an October 14 article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicted that Kyle Tucker would sign a 10-year, $400 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.
Initially, this seems like a terrible scenario for Chicago. The only thing that might be worse for Cubs fans was if Tucker signed with another NL Central team. However, if Tucker does go to the Phillies, this means Philadelphia won't have enough money to re-sign former Cubs star Kyle Schwarber.
Spotrac projects that Schwarber will sign a six-year, $154 million deal this offseason. While such a deal would be among the biggest in the Cubs' franchise history, the fact that Schwarber hit 56 home runs and produced a .928 OPS during the 2025 regular season — along with the fact that he was a key part of the Cubs' 2016 World Series run — would seemingly make this worthwhile.
Not to mention that it's a fraction of the money Tucker will receive. Therefore, if Tucker does join the Phillies, Chicago's front office could replace him with Schwarber; thus, still having an elite left-handed hitter in the middle of the Cubs' lineup next season.
This is why Tucker potentially joining the Phillies should not be seen as a bad thing at all, unless Schwarber doesn't come to Chicago as a result.
