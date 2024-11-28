Things Chicago Cubs Fans Should Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The Chicago Cubs 2024 season could be summed up in several different ways, but they all circle back to one common theme; disappointment.
Despite bringing in Craig Counsell as the manager, the team won 83 games for the second consecutive year.
His arrival didn’t provide the kind of boost the franchise or fan base was hoping for, but of that could change in 2025.
There is a lot to look forward to as a Cubs fan, even if ownership is hesitant to open up their checkbook and spend this offseason.
On the cusp of being playoff contenders again, they just need a few things to break their way and they will be playing October baseball in no time.
Here are three things the fan base should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Dynamic Pitching Duo
There are a lot of fans in baseball who watch mediocre pitching on a regular basis from their favorite team. That isn’t something Chicago fans have to suffer through very often thanks to a dynamic duo atop the rotation.
Shota Imanaga adjusted to life in North America quite well. He was dominant in his rookie season after coming over from Japan as he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA across 173.1 innings with 174 strikeouts.
That was good enough to earn an All-Star nod and finish fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting and fifth in the Cy Young Award race.
Joining him atop the rotation is Justin Steele who had his coming out party in 2023. He performed to nearly the exact same dominant level this past year, just with fewer appearances as he battled injury.
Teams are lucky to have one pitcher to rely on in their rotation; Cubs fans are spoiled with two.
All-Star Face of Franchise
This offseason has already been a changing of the guard a little bit for Chicago, as their longest-tenured player, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, left in free agency when he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ian Happ is ready to step into that role, and Cubs fans should be thankful for that.
He is everything teams want in the face of a franchise even if he isn’t the player who produces the biggest numbers.
An All-Star in 2022, he has won a Gold Glove award three times as well. He is consistent at the plate and in the field, while giving it his all every time he steps in between the chalked lines.
Happ also appreciates the fans, giving them a special gift near the end of the season for all of the support they showed throughout the year.
Minor League Prospect Pipeline
Chicago may not be a contender right now, but there is certainly a chance that will change in the near future since the team has a good nucleus to build around and there is a ton of talent on the way in the minor leagues.
They have eight players in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, a large majority of whom are knocking on the door of the Major Leagues with ETAs in 2025. That will put some pressure on the veterans currently on the roster to play at a high level to keep their jobs.
It also means the front office can be aggressive in seeking upgrades on the trade market.
Not every prospect is going to pan out and there isn’t enough room for all of them to play for the Cubs. Flipping some of them to address needs elsewhere on the roster is an inevitability.
Fans just have to hope the right moves are made.