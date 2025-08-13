Former Cubs Top First Base Prospect Signed By Arizona Diamondbacks
The Chicago Cubs had some high hopes for first baseman Matt Mervis, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after originally being selected by the Washington Nationals in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Georgetown Prepatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland.
He opted against joining the Nationals at that time, playing collegiately at Duke but having his path to professional baseball complicated by COVID-19, which led to a shrunk draft in 2020 and no minor league season.
The Cubs saw enough to sign him to a deal, beginning his professional career in 2021 at Single-A Myrtle Beach. He even got into four games at Triple-A Iowa, making a massive leap in competition but holding his own, going 4-for-14 with a one walk and four strikeouts.
In 2022, he started in High-A South Bend and mashed his way to two promotions, crushing the ball at Double-A Tennessee before landing back with Triple-A Iowa. Mervis compiled an impressive .309/.379/.605 slash line with 36 home runs and 40 doubles with 119 RBI across 137 games and 578 plate appearances.
He tore the cover off the ball in 2023 again with Iowa, hitting 22 home runs and 23 doubles with 78 RBI, which earned him his promotion to the Big Leagues for the first time. Unfortunately, the success he found in the minor leagues didn’t translate.
Matt Mervis lands with Arizona Diamondbacks
Mervis struggled with Chicago, producing a .167/.242/.289 slash line in 99 plate appearances with an eye-popping 32 strikeouts. That has been the case for him throughout his Major League opportunities; striking out too much.
He was unable to find the same success in the MLB as he did in the minors, which led to the Cubs trading him to the Miami Marlins this season in exchange for Vidal Brujan. Mervis received a real shot from the Marlins, but he struck out 50 times in 134 plate appearances with a .175/.254/.383 slash line.
MORE: Cubs Farm System Drops Significantly In MLB Rankings
It led to him being released earlier this month by Miami, but he is latching on with another team that will look to tap into his immmesne power potential and figure out a way to cut down on the strikeouts.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking a chance on him, signing him to a minor league deal, with Mervis set to report to Triple-A Reno. He will assume the role of Seth Brown, another left-handed power bat who opted out of his contract with the Diamondbacks over the weekend.
There is an impressive power ceiling that can be reached based on his minor league production. If Arizona can help him figure out Major League pitching in a similar fashion, they will have a productive player on their hands.
