Cubs Set For Massive Boost With Returning Players In Problem Area This Month
With the Chicago Cubs starting to see the National League Central slip away, the team needs a boost to rejuvenate them.
Even though the Cubs haven’t necessarily played poorly, the team has shown some flaws in the second half of the season. While slumps will always happen over a long year, the offense has been in a bit of a drought for Chicago.
This is still one of the most talented units in the league and shouldn’t be too much of a concern, but it would be beneficial to snap out of the rut soon.
The major concern for the team for the last few months has been the starting rotation. Ever since Justin Steele got injured, the Cubs were penciled in as a team that needed to add a frontline starter.
With seemingly everything else in place to contend, it has always been the rotation receiving the criticism for not being good enough for October.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about the impending return of two starting pitchers who could help solve a lot of problems down the stretch.
“The Cubs did not land the controllable front-line starter they desired before the trade deadline. The starter they did acquire, Michael Soroka, pitched two innings in his debut on Monday, then landed on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.”
Coming into the trade deadline, it certainly seemed like Chicago was going to be adding someone for their starting rotation. While Michael Soroka was pitching well with the Washington Nationals before being dealt, he wasn’t the caliber of pitcher many were expecting.
Will Returning Starters Fix the Problem?
Since the Cubs were seemingly seeking controllable starting pitching, that market was expensive and didn’t appear to develop much.
Despite the newly acquired Soroka getting hurt in his first start and the rotation having some concerns, they are set to get a couple of good arms back soon.
MORE: Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/8/25): Preview, Lineups, How to Watch & Live Stream
Both Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon are expected back this month and could be exactly what the team needs. Assad has yet to pitch in 2025, but was very effective with a 3.73 ERA in 2024. Even though Taillon hasn’t been as good as he was last campaign, he can make a significant impact on the rotation as well.
While neither is a front-line starter, either could be used in a potential playoff series behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd.
The Cubs could certainly use the boost for their rotation, with the Brewers being red-hot and starting to separate themselves.
Losing Soroka certainly wasn’t good timing after the trade, but Assad and Taillon are very capable of helping fix this rotation when they return.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
The Cubs’ Playoff Hopes May Come Down To This One Question
Former Cubs Slugger Cody Bellinger Has Been Thriving With Yankees
Cubs Claim Third Overall Power Ranking Spot Entering Key Stretch of Season
New Cubs Star Willi Castro Shows Versatility, Matches Century-Old Record