Top Performing Cubs Prospect at Each Level Through First Quarter of Season

The Chicago Cubs have a very strong farm system with a handful of players making waves at each level, here are the top performers so far.

Dylan Sanders

May 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros (25) grounds into a force out against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs farm system is known for being a bit top-heavy right now, but there are some intriguing players making waves throughout.

Here's the top performing prospect at each level fro the Cubs after the first quarter of the campaign:

Triple-A: C/1B Moises Ballesteros

Ballesteros had a short, underwhelming five-game stint in the Majors, but is back in the minors where he playing at a very high level.

He's posted a .360/.419/.511 slash line with four home runs and 10 RBI with 14 strikeouts and 16 walks. That plate discipline also showed in the Majors. He's aggressive at the plate but is fantastic at putting the bat to the ball.

Double-A: RHP Will Sanders

Sanders was Chicago's fourth-round selection back in 2023. He had a solid pro debut and has looked much better in his second go-around.

The 23-year-old has posted a 2.29 ERA with a 0.992 WHP. He has 39 strikeouts to just eight walks in 39.1 innings of work.

He doesn't have overwhelming stuff, but forces a lot of missing with a solid breaking mix. He's leaning towards a backend starter/long reliever right now.

High-A: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Now Wiggins is a righty with an overwhelming fastball. The 23-year-old has quickly become a more reliable arm than he ever was in college.

He has a 2.36 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work. He's still trying to get his control in a better spot, 16 walks so far, but his stuff has looked virtually un-hittable.

The flamethrower was just recently promoted to Double-A, but dominated High-A over the first quarter of the year.

Single-A: RHP Brooks Caple

Caple was the ninth-round selection from last year's draft for the Cubs and has impressed in his first professional campaing.

Through seven starts, he has a 1.80 ERA with a 1.086 WHIP. He hasn't been a strikeout machine, but is good at forcing bad contact. He still hasn't allowed a home run, which was a strength for him in college as well.

Rookie: OF Eli Lovich

Lovich was another late draft pick from last year that is impressing to start out. He was a bit old for a high schooler as he will turn 20 in August, but he's also developing quickly.

The outfielder has a .302/.373/.434 slash line with six RBI and six stolen bases. He hasn't been hitting for power, but he looks like a threat with his legs with five doubles and a triple.

