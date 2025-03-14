Chicago Cubs Flamethrower Named Sleeper Spring Training Breakout Star
The Chicago Cubs were supposed be a part of the year's first Spring Breakout game, giving fans an early look at the future of the franchise.
The Cubs' matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up getting rained out, which also happened last season, but the good news is that they have a second game to work with.
Now, Chicago will face just the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, March 15 at 8:05 p.m CT.
The Spring Breakout games are available for all fans to watch for free on MLB.tv.
Ahead of the matchup MLB's prospects analysts came together to find one underrated player on each team's roster.
"He’s inconsistent but has a fastball that reaches triple digits and a mid-80s slider with tremendous depth, and he could rank as the Cubs’ best position prospect by season’s end," said the writers.
For the Cubs, it was right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins. He is currently the No. 10 prospect in the Chicago farm system and certainly has the stuff to make an impact in the Spring Breakout environment.
Wiggins carries an electric fastball, unsurprising at his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame. It sits around 96-97, but can also dip into triple digits at times, as previously mentioned.
Outside of his heater, it is indeed his slider that adds to his promise. It almost has too much break at times, making it hard to control.
His high walk numbers have been the only real downside of his baseball career, but there is still plenty of time to turn that around.
The 23-year-old finished last year's pro debut with a 5.4 BB/9, which was actually better than either of his collegiate campaigns.
Wiggins is all about upside right now. He had a career 6.17 ERA over two seasons for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but also had an 11.1 K/9.
With how good his fastball looks after missing a year of college ball due to Tommy John surgery, it isn't shocking to see him so highly touted.
The Cubs still took him in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft, despite the fact that he didn't play that year.
Over his 18-start, 59.2-inning debut he posted a the best year of his career yet, even beyond just the lower walk rate.
He had a 4.37 ERA with a 1.307 WHIP and a still impressive 10.7 K/9. He was able to climb all the way to High-A.
Given how trepidatious Chicago still seems to be with his arm, it is not surprising to see that he was not included on their spring training roster.
He is a very raw pitcher that is still a ways away from being pro-ready. That is what makes him perfect for the Spring Breakout format.
It will be interesting to see the jump that he has made over the offseason. If he comes in pumping 100 MPH fastballs, his profile could jump to the next level.