Two Chicago Cubs Stars Named Gold Glove Finalists
The Chicago Cubs failed to achieve their collective goal of making the playoffs this year, but several players still had strong individual seasons worth commemorating.
Rookie pitcher Shota Imanaga was the main one, of course, shining in his first season outside Japan. That said, several veterans also delivered big years at the plate, on the mound and in the field.
Two such players were Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson, both of whom were named NL Gold Glove finalists earlier this week. Swanson is a finalist at shortstop, while Happ is a finalist in left field.
Neither name is a big surprise, though, given that both players have already won a pair of Gold Glove awards.
Both players are shooting for their third straight Gold Glove after winning in 2022 and 2023 as well.
Happ, 30, is a good bet to win again after turning in another stellar season in left field. The former All-Star led the position with eight defensive runs saved and tied for the most outfield assists in the NL, cutting down 11 baserunners.
The other two finalists are Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks, neither of whom has won a Gold Glove award.
Meanwhile, Swanson continued to be one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball at age 30. The two-time All-Star led the position in both outs above average (18) and fielding run value (+14), making him a good candidate to win his third straight Gold Glove.
The other two finalists are Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn, both of whom are shooting for their first Gold Glove award.
Given their impressive stats and less-established competition, Happ and Swanson are both well-positioned to claim their third consecutive Gold Glove. At this point, it would be a huge surprise if one of them didn't win.
Regardless of the outcome, the Cubs need both players to keep performing at a high level defensively next year if they want to snap their four-year playoff drought.