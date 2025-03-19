Watch: Chicago Cubs Newest Star Records First Hit of Season With Mashed Double
The Chicago Cubs dropped both games of the Tokyo series, simply being overmatched by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-1 loss on Tuesday and a 6-3 defeat on Wednesday.
With these results, there was not a ton to be excited about.
But, there were several noteworthy plays, and one of them came while the Cubs were trying to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.
After what had been a quiet two games for Chicago's most significant offseason acquisition - new right fielder Kyle Tucker - he was able to give his team a glimmer of hope with a rocketed double to deep left field which bounced off the top of the wall and was nearly an opposite field home run.
Tucker's hit led to the Cubs having a chance to win the game after a second runner got on base, but a Matt Shaw groundout officially ended the game and dropped Chicago to an 0-2 record by leaving the Tokyo Dome empty handed.
It's unfortunate that Tucker saved his big bat for when the game was already on the verge of being over, but perhaps he can carry over some momentum when the team gets set to take the field for their second start to the regular season.
In terms of what's next, the Cubs must regroup and get back to the United States to finish up spring training, ideally tuning some things up and re-tooling before they head out west for domestic Opening Day on March 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.