Watch: Chicago Cubs Star's Awesome Reaction to Fans Copying His Facial Hair
While Justin Turner is a fairly new face in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse, joining the organization this offseason as a free agent, the 39-year-old slugger has become one of the more recognizable players for baseball fans around the world during his accomplished 16-year MLB career.
Case in point: Justin Turner's reception from the Japanese fans at the Tokyo Dome this weekend. Following the Cubs' victory over the 22-time Japan Series champions Yomiuri Giants Sunday afternoon, Turner spotted a pair of young fans in the stand wearing a pair of bushy, red beards clearly inspired by the designated hitter's own iconic facial hair.
Turner then instructed the bearded children to come down into the dugout and offered them both signed baseball before staging a photo opportunity with the younger fan in his arms. The video was initially shared by the Cubs' social media account but has since widely circulated around various platforms.
The MLB journeyman, best known for his nine-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has clearly been enjoying his time in the Japanese capital, where he will get to reunite with his former teammates as they formally kick off the MLB regular season against the Cubs with a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome. Turner posted a picture of him wearing a gifted Cubs-themed yukata robe, before later visiting an arcade with Chicago teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Turner's nine-year stint with the Dodgers came to an end after the 2022 season, giving way to a very transitory twilight of his career. The former Roberto Clemente Award Winner is now on his fourth team in two seasons, spending just one season with the Boston Red Sox before splitting his 2024 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.
The Long Beach, Calif., native reversed his late-career decline after arriving at T-Mobile Park last season, managing a 1.2 WAR in just 48 games, but was interestingly become a pointed critic of the Mariners organization this offseason.
Instead, Turner elected to sign a 1-year, $6 million contract with Chicago this offseason, hoping to offer his World Series pedigree to a team that has just missed out on the playoffs over the past few seasons.