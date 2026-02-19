Cubs’ Kevin Alcántara Knows the Power Is There — Now He’s Chasing Something Else

Spring Training is just around the corner for the Chicago Cubs, and everyone is watching the team’s young players. One player to watch this year is outfielder Kevin Alcántara.

Alcántara is more than just another player on the roster; he may be a regular in the Cubs’ outfield for many years to come. He has a strong defensive game, and this offseason, he has been working on his swing to improve his hitting.

“If you want to push me wide or push me high, wherever you push me, I’m going to have power,” Alcántara told Marquee Sports Network. “I want to find consistency so I can play for 10, 11, or even 12 years in the big leagues.”

Kevin Alcántara says he’s made swing adjustments this offseason to find more consistency 🐆 pic.twitter.com/dI3tMT85oO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 18, 2026

If Alcántara can find more consistency at the plate, he’s a big bet for the Cubs that will pay off.

With Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ already starting, the fourth outfield spot is still wide open. Seiya Suzuki will start in right field, but at 31, a move to designated hitter full-time makes more sense long-term.

Second-year outfielder Matt Shaw could be Alcántara’s biggest competition for that spot. If Alcántara’s offseason work shows up this spring, he might not just make the roster—he could stick in the outfield for the long run.

The Cubs are clearly counting on Alcántara to carry his adjustments into regular playing time. If that is the case, he won’t just be fighting for a roster spot, but he could be a staple in the outfield for years to come.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alcántara vs. Shaw: Who Wins the Cubs’ Fourth Outfield Spot?

The depth of the outfield for the Cubs is slowly coming together, but the battle for a depth outfielder is already getting intense. On one side of the battle is Shaw, who already has a head start in the competition, as he has already been used in the outfield.

He has unbelievable defensive skills, but the question is whether he has what it takes to produce on offense. Last season, Shaw had only a .226 average with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and a .295 OBP.

But on the defensive side, Shaw is a true force.

Matt Shaw | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Shaw was second in baseball with +9 runs saved and one of the top five defenders in the National League in terms of defensive WAR (1.4), along with a .977 field percentage. Even as a rookie, he was one of the top six players for the Gold Glove award.

His defensive skills could be an asset to him in his position as a fourth outfielder, as the Cubs do not have to worry about his defense in crucial situations.

Enter Alcántara, whose offensive potential could tip the scales. Although he only appeared in 10 games for the Cubs last season, he made a splash in limited action—hitting .364 with an OPS of .780 and an OBP of .417 over 11 plate appearances.

He did strike out four times, but the glimpses of offensive promise are hard to ignore.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The decision could come down to which manager, Craig Counsell, values more. It likely comes down to Shaw’s defensive stability and long-term upside or Alcántara’s budding offensive potential.

There’s also a wildcard scenario.

The front office could package either player in a trade for a front-line starter or a long-term outfield solution. While that seems unlikely before Opening Day, it’s clear the Cubs have options heading into the season.

Regardless of who ends up with the fourth outfield spot, Chicago has no shortage of depth. With Shaw’s glove and Alcántara’s bat, the Cubs have the ability to work through late-game situations and give themselves the best chance to compete.

