Watch: Chicago Cubs Superstar Gets Silent Treatment After Slump-Busting Homer
It's been a rough spring for Kyle Tucker.
Just a few months ago, the Chicago Cubs superstar was shockingly traded from the Houston Astros — the only professional organization he'd ever known. Since then, there's been an adjustment period as tries to fit in and acclimate to his new surroundings.
With so much going on off the field, it's not surprising that Tucker has struggled on the diamond. He's looked out of sorts at the plate, going 0-for-19 in his first eight spring training games with the Cubs.
During Sunday's 8-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants, however, he finally snapped out his slump. After flying out in his first at-bat, the 28-year-old outfielder led off the bottom of the third inning with a toweing home run to center field off Giants starter Landen Roupp.
When Tucker returned to the dugout, his new teammates celebrated his first hit (and home run) with Chicago by giving him the silent treatment.
Pete Crow-Armstrong apparently didn't get the memo, however, as he came over and hugged Tucker -- the only one to congratulate him.
Tucker exited the game for a pinch-hitter the following inning, but perhaps Sunday's big fly will be the spark he needs to finally get going offensively.
Through nine spring training games, the three-time All-Star is batting just .048/.222/.190 with one homer, one run and two RBI. He's maintained his strong plate discipline with five walks and seven strikeouts, but he may be pressing a bit.
He may also still be rusty after missing three months with a right shin fracture last year. He didn't return until September and only played 20 games (including the postseason) after coming off the injured list.
In his last 11 games dating back to the 2024 playoffs, the former Astros star is 1-for-28 (.036) with nine strikeouts.
Tucker still has several weeks to get his swing and timing right before Opening Day, so there's no need for Cubs fans to panic just yet. If his slump persists into the regular season, however, then there might be cause for concern.