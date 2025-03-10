New Chicago Cubs Superstar Talks Transition, Reveals Spring Training Goals
This is Kyle Tucker's first spring training with the Chicago Cubs, but it's already off to a good start.
After spending the first seven years of his Major League career with the Houston Astros, Tucker was shockingly traded to the Cubs in December, one year ahead of free agency. That was a major transition for Tucker, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and had been with the organization for nearly a decade.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a lot of highs with Houston, making three All-Star teams and developing into one of the best players in baseball. He was also a key cog in the Astros' dynasty, helping them win three pennants and a World Series title.
However, that's all in the past now. He's excited to be with the Cubs and is looking forward to the next chapter of his career, he recently told MLB Network.
"I don't think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs. The fan base here is second to none. " Tucker said in an interview with MLB Network. "The teammates, front office, coaching staff, everyone that I've talked to and met so far have been amazing. It's kind of been a pretty easy transition, just to feel comfortable and everything out here."
Changing teams can be hard for players, especially for the first time in their career, so it's encouraging that Tucker's transition has been smooth so far.
It may also help his chances of staying with the Cubs long-term. While he's going to be a free agent next winter, perhaps now he'll be more open to signing an extension or re-signing with Chicago next offseason.
The slugging outfielder also discussed his goals for spring training and how he's preparing for the upcoming season.
"The biggest thing for me is just making sure you get through it healthy," Tucker said. "You're just trying to come out, get used to playing baseball every single day...and making sure your body is essentially up to speed and healthy enough for when the season starts."
Staying healthy will be critical for Tucker, who missed three months last season with a fractured shin. However, that didn't stop him from making his third straight All-Star team and batting .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs, 11 steals and 4.7 WAR in just 78 games.
The Cubs are hoping for similar production from Tucker this year as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.