What’s Next for Cubs After Clinching First Playoff Berth Since 2020?
The Chicago Cubs clinched their long-awaited playoff berth on Wednesday after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-4, at PNC Park. But the work isn’t done just yet.
The Cubs (88-64) have that berth secured, but the seeding is yet to be determined. The division champions get the top three playoff berths, with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds getting byes through the wild card round. The top three non-division champions with the best record get the wild card berths.
The Cubs have the top wild card seed with 10 games left to play. Here is what Chicago needs to do to lock down seeding.
Cubs’ Path to Top Wild Card Seed
For the past few weeks, the most important magic number for the Cubs was to clinch that playoff berth. Now, the magic number watch turns to the number of wins Chicago needs to clinch the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs.
That magic number is the combination of Cubs wins and San Diego Padres losses. The Padres hold the second wild card berth and have a solid lead over the New York Mets, who hold the third seed. Right now, the magic number is six.
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to lead the National League Central race and, after their victory over the Los Angeles Angels, their lead over the Cubs remained at five games. A Chicago rally down the stretch is far-fetched, but the Brewers’ magic number to win the division is at six, which is a combination of Brewers wins and Cubs losses.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat”: with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 6
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 10
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 18-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 17)
Chicago Cubs: 88-64 (10.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 83-69 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 78-74 (last wild card berth)
Arizona Diamondbacks: 77-76 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 76-76 (2.0 games behind final berth)
San Francisco Giants: 76-76 (2.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 93-59 (clinched playoff berth)
Chicago Cubs: 88-64 (5.0 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 6
Brewers Games Remaining: 10
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (10 games): Sept. 18, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 19-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News