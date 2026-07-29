While their record might not reflect that, the Chicago Cubs have played like the best team in baseball since June 11. The 27-12 record since that date is the best in the NL, as their offense continues to surge.

The St. Louis Cardinals (53-54) are now below .500 for the first time this season as the Chicago Cubs (61-46) scored 7 runs in the first two innings, cruising to a 10-2 win Tuesday night in St. Louis.

The Chicago @Cubs:



- Scored 35 runs on 59 hits over their last 4 games

- Recorded 10+ hits in 8 of their last 10 games

- Own the best record (27-12) in the NL since June 11 pic.twitter.com/DcTWFb9g29 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Alex Bregman had another multi-hit night as he, Seiya Suzuki, and Pedro Ramirez each finished with three hits. Meanwhile, Colin Rea threw six strong innings, allowing just a single run and snapping his streak of four games with a home run allowed.

Here are three things we learned in another dominant Cubs performance!

Suzuki and Cubs' bat remains hot in July

Jul 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki had another productive day at the plate, notching his third 3-hit game this month and extending his on-base streak to 16 games. During this on-base streak, Suzuki has hit 5 home runs, 17 RBI, and has a 1.011 OPS, offering the power this lineup lacked for a few months.

But it's not just Suzuki who's hitting well right now! He was one of five Cub batters with a multi-hit game and who totaled for an 8-17 performance with RISP. For the month of July, the Cubs had a .804 OPS going into this game, translating to 13 wins and a club that's pushed its record to 15-games above .500.

Ian Happ talked about everyone doing their part in the Cubs lineup in the vistors clubhouse.

"It doesn't have to be one guy ... Being able to score that many runs without the long ball and guys producing ... I think it's something we're really good at."



Ian Happ on the Cubs' offense tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/oQiR58ktk9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2026

The Cubs have 8 qualified hitters with a wRC+ above 100 for July, with Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the way at 196. Pedro Ramirez is second this month at 166. Michael Conforto and Miguel Amaya round out the top five for the club along with Suzuki, but the Cubs offense is getting contributions from everywhere in their lineup.

The Cubs' bats are propelling this roster through a slew of injuries at the moment, taking some pressure off their starters.

Rea rebounds with solid outing in St. Louis

Jun 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea (53) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colin Rea was great, holding the Cardinals to just a single run in 6 innings of work, looking sharp along the way. When Rea is throwing strikes, his results are usually good. With 22 called strikes, it's safe to say Rea was finding the strike zone. On top of that, 15 of the balls hit in play off Rea were converted to outs, as the Cardinals only hit a handful of balls hard.

Rea had to work out of one jam in the 4th inning as the Cardinals loaded the bases with one out. But the savvy veteran limited the damage to just a sac fly from Nathan Church and closed out the inning by getting Jose Fermin to line out. Big win for Rea, who saw his outing with the Tigers unravel in a similar fashion. This time, he avoided the big inning and came out with a win.

Rea picks up his 8th win of the year and lowers his ERA to 4.57, as the 35-year-old veteran righty continues to provide the Cubs with incredible value as a swingman. And with Jameson Taillon being designated for assignment Monday, Rea's versatility just became even more valuable.

Taking stock of things

Jul 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Pedro Ramírez (75) greets center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) crossing home plate on a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One month ago, the Cubs were only eight games above .500, sat 5.5 games back of the Brewers, and held just a 1.5-game lead for the 2nd Wild Card spot. Flash forward to today, and the Cubs are now 15 games above .500, 5.5 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central, and own a 5.5-game lead for the top Wild Card spot.

And while things haven't changed much for them in their division, the Cubs are back to being one of the best teams in the National League and have one of the more formidable offenses. Once again, Craig Counsell and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy have managed to build a solid bullpen despite losing closer Daniel Palencia for most of the season.

The obvious hole with this club has been their starting pitching, which should be the club's main target heading into the final week before the MLB Trade Deadline. We've heard big names like Sandy Alcantara mentioned this week, and it bodes well that young players like Pedro Ramirez are playing well at the big league level.

The Cubs have two more games with the Cardinals before returning home to face the Yankees this weekend. Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81 ERA) will be on the mound for the potential series winner, opposite Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA) for the Cardinals. First pitch at 6:45 pm CT!

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