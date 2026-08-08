The Chicago Cubs can't stop playing winning baseball.

Give them a time and a place, and they'll get the job done.

Friday night, it was Kauffmann Stadium to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4, and the Cubs (68-49) left the premises a season-high 19 games over .500 while carrying a five-game winning streak and grabbing a ninth win in their last 12 games.

Even better yet, they gained a game on the Milwaukee Brewers and are now 4.5 games back following Milwaukee's 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what we learned in Kevin Gausman's victorious Cubs debut!

Trading Places

Jun 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman faced the Chicago Cubs on June 19.

The Toronto Blue Jays were at Wrigley Field, and Gausman allowed seven runs on seven hits in just two innings against a Cubs team that had been slumping. It was his worst start of the season.

But a lot can change in six weeks.

Now, instead of pitching to that Cubs offense, he's pitching behind it. And that earned him his first win as a Cub on Friday night.

whoever said “no new friends” obviously never met kevin. pic.twitter.com/Af3kVlR4c3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2026

Gausman's introduction got off to an ever-so-slightly rocky start that began when he issued a leadoff walk to Royals catcher Carter Jensen. After two quick outs, Salvador Perez hit a 106.2-mph line drive back up the middle, ricocheting off Gausman's foot and into right field.

Craig Counsell came out to the mound to check on Gausman, and the 35-year-old threw a few more warm-up pitches before giving his green light to carry on.

Flashbacks of Michael Soroka's injury in his post-deadline debut last year were there for a split second, but, thankfully, Gausman stepped right back onto the mound without any issues.

Isaac Collins then drove in Jensen for the first run of the game, but Gausman limited the damage in the frame to just that.

He set the next five batters he saw down in a row, and notched his first strikeout as a Cub in the 3rd.

there’s a reason gausman was told he’d love this defense. pic.twitter.com/qSmdJRLJcn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2026

After a Jac Caglianone single in the 4th, Gausman set down another six in a row. That streak concluded after Jensen whacked a solo shot to left to make it 4-2 in the 5th.

Gausman's night finished after seven strong innings of two-run ball. He struck out four — including the final batter he saw — and walked just one, who was the first batter he saw. He induced 14 swings-and-misses and threw 66 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

In Gausman, the Cubs now have exactly what was advertised: A reliable, front-end starter who will be an incredible difference-maker down the back stretch of the season.

The C Stands for Chaos

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs the bases on an RBI triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Crow-Armstrong loves to wreak havoc on the basepaths. It's a distinct skill of his, and it's one of the things that makes him so valuable to the Cubs' offense.

The Cubs entered the game riding the high of the walk-off throwing error he induced on Thursday against the Blue Jays while stealing third base. And as the Cubs trailed 1-0 in the top of the 2nd, Crow-Armstrong came up with the bases loaded and two away. He hit a soft grounder into the gap between first and second base and took off like a bat out of hell.

For the average player in the league, that's probably an inning-ending groundout. But Crow-Armstrong charging down the line forced Kansas City second baseman Michael Massey into an errant throw to first. Crow-Armstrong was safe, and both Carson Kelly and Pedro Ramirez scored to give the Cubs the lead.

Chicago never surrendered its advantage after that. Those kinds of plays may seem trivial in the moment, but for someone like Crow-Armstrong — who leads MLB in fWAR (7.8) — those are the little things an MVP does to win his team games.

Welcome to the Webb Dungeon

Jul 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jacob Webb (71) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Webb continues to have the most underrated season on this 2026 Cubs team.

The Cubs signed the 32-year-old reliever to a one-year, $1.5 million deal in the offseason after he posted a 3.00 ERA in 55 appearances with the Texas Rangers in 2025.

Webb had a rough month of April with the Cubs, pitching to a 6.23 ERA in just 8.2 innings. But the slew of injuries to the pitching staff, especially with Daniel Palencia's injury, forced him into a more prominent role out of the bullpen. Since May 1 and entering Friday, Webb had a 1.85 ERA in 39 innings. That number is lower now after he struck out two and converted his second consecutive save opportunity.

That scoreless save means Webb is now riding a 19.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to June 20. He's been the most integral cog of this Cubs bullpen and is showing no signs of letting up, which will be a story to watch as the playoffs near.

Coming Up Next

One debut after another: Right-hander Clay Holmes (4-4, 2.39 ERA) will make his first start as a Cub in Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CT. It will be Holmes' first big-league action since a comebacker fractured his fibula on May 16 with the New York Mets.

Pitching for the Royals will be veteran right-hander Seth Lugo (4-7, 4.41 ERA).

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.