Cubs vs. Royals Lineup: Kevin Gausman Debut Time, Pedro Ramirez Returns, More

The Chicago Cubs are headed to Kansas City riding an impressive four-game winning streak. It started with a post-trade-deadline sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers before a late-game comeback against the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been the catalyst for Chicago's surge. He smashed two homers in the series finale against LA before scoring the walk-off run in extras against the Blue Jays.

Can he keep this late-season run for NL MVP going against the Royals?

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (67-49) at Kansas City Royals (48-68)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

When: 7:10 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score, TUDN, WPPN 106.7 / TUDN

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Michael Busch, 1B Nico Hoerner, 2B Ian Happ, LF Carson Kelly, C Pedro Ramírez, DH Dansby Swanson, SS

The Cubs have not been afraid to throw Carson Kelly at clean-up when a lefty is on the mound, but they will go with Michael Busch in that spot this evening. In fact, Kelly will actually slide down to the seven-hole, allowing Nico Hoerner to stay fifth and Ian Happ to slide in at sixth.

Pedro Ramírez will also return for the Cubs after not starting in back-to-back games. He last played in Game 2 against the Dodgers at third base but will take over DH duties for this one.

We should continue to keep a close eye on Hoerner. Over his last seven games, Hoerner is slashing .308/.333/.577 with 8 hits and 4 RBIs. While he isn't the only Cubs hitter finding a groove, we all know how much of a difference he can make when hot. The Cubs are at their best when Hoerner is consistently putting himself on base.

Kansas City Royals Lineup

Carter Jensen, C Bobby Witt Jr., SS Jac Caglianone, 1B Salvador Perez, DH Isaac Collins, LF Nick Loftin, 3B Michael Massey, 2B Starling Marte, RF Tyler Tobert, CF

On the Mound ...

Aug 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) tips his hat as he leaves the dugout to warm up before playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – Kevin Gausman, RHP

Kevin Gausman is set for his Chicago Cubs debut! The first big name acquired at the trade deadline to bolster this injured rotation, the Cubs are hoping that a change of scenery helps Gausman lock in.

To be sure, he wasn't having an awful season in Toronto, but there is a reason that a respected veteran like him came at a slight discount. Gausman's ERA sits at an uncharacteristic 4.38 this season. He's only 5-10 on the year and has seen his strikeout rate trend downward. His offspeed stuff has been hit more consistently than in the past, as well.

Nevertheless, it's not like Gausman's advanced stats have plummeted. He still has a very good four-seamer that he pairs with a nasty split finger. The latter has an individual whiff rate of nearly 40.0 percent. When Gausman is at his best, he is displaying great command and forcing some silly swings and misses.

Royals – Daniel Lynch IV, LHP

The Kansas City Royals will start Daniel Lynch IV for the first time this season. Serving in a relief role all year long, Lynch has been nails with a 1.96 ERA and a ground ball rate that sits at 51.5 percent.

Nevertheless, starting and coming out of the bullpen are two completely different things. It can come with quite the adjustment, which is something the Cubs can potentially take advantage of tonight.

With that said, it's not as if Lynch doesn't have any starting experience. He began his career with the Royals in this role in 2021 before eventually moving to the bullpen in 2024. Still, his arm isn't going to be used to this kind of workload, so time will only tell how he responds.

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