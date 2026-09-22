Alex Bregman Stunningly Avoids IL as Cubs Share Very Positive Update

STOP THE PRESSES!

SOUND THE ALARMS!

CHANGE THE WRIGLEY MARQUEE, FOR HEAVENS SAKE!

Ahead of the Chicago Cubs' second-to-last series of the regular season, the team revealed some shockingly optimistic news about their recently-injured star. Alex Bregman suffered a brutal hit to the face in the Cubs' Sunday victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Standing near the on-deck circle, Michael Busch's fouled off a ball that collided with Bregman, immediately forcing him to exit the game.

The Cubs would go on to send Bregman to the hospital, where further testing disclosed multiple facial fractures. Images shared online by the man himself also showed an extremely swollen black eye and a damaged cheek.

ESPN's Jeff Passan would report that Bregman was "hopeful" to return in the postseason. However, exactly when in the playoffs remained unclear. Did they really think he could return to the field in a matter of days for the Wild Card round? A potential NLDS timetable felt far more likely, but would the Cubs make it that far without Bregman to begin with?

It sounds like the Cubs aren't asking either question right now.

Craig Counsell told reporters on Tuesday that Bregman will NOT go on the IL, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The manager even said the multi-time All-Star is in a "good place" and that a return to the field before the Wild Card round is not out of the question. In other words, Bregman's status is a day-by-day issue as opposed to a week-by-week issue.

Alex Bregman Could Return to Cubs Sooner Than Later

Sep 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a two RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is seemingly no guarantee that Alex Bregman returns over the next six games, it's no understatement to call this an overwhelming positive.

The Cubs have no idea how long Bregman will be sidelined after sustaining such a frightening injury, specifically one so close to his eye. However, Craig Counsell's update further underscores that Bregman may have dodged a bullet. You never know how the body will react to something like that, both in the short term and long term. Bregman, however, appears to be making a speedy recovery.

Of course, Bregman also deserves a tip of the cap for his toughness. One has to imagine he wants to be out there ASAP, which only speaks further to why the Cubs went out and signed him to such a lucrative deal. The veteran is a gamer who was built for this stretch of the MLB calendar.

Speaking of which, Bregman has played in best baseball in recent weeks. He is hitting .289 over his last 30 games with a .640 slugging percentage. The infielder has 10 home runs during this stretch to go along with 12 walks to 13 strikeouts. Aside from Pete Crow-Armstrong, Bregman has been the Cubs' most consistent and mature offensive player down the stretch.

Whether that continues upon his return is only time will tell. The Cubs certainly don't want to bring him back too quickly if he will be a detriment either at the plate or in the field. With that said, they clearly don't believe that would be the case right now, which is very encouraging news.

Even if Bregman doesn't make it back in the coming days, this should at least give fans hope that he can be suited up for Game 1of the Wild Card round. That alone should be considered a massive win in the wake of such a scary moment.

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