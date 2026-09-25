Back Already? Cubs' Alex Bregman in Lineup for Opener Against Red Sox

When the Chicago Cubs' lineup dropped on Friday morning, fans were greeted with quite the surprise.

Alex Bregman is back in his normal spot against a left-handed hitter, batting third in the order. While both Bregman and Craig Counsell implied that he could be back before the Wild Card round, no one would have blamed either party if that didn't come to fruition.

Bregman is only five days removed from a scary hospital visit. He was hit in the face with a foul ball during the Cubs' matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. Immediately grabbing at his face in pain and bleeding, Chicago's staff rushed him off the field and sent him for further testing. Bregman would later share images that revealed a black eye and swollen face. Testing revealed that he suffered multiple facial fractures.

Nevertheless, upon his return to Wrigley Field for the team's matchup with the Marlins, Bregman shared that he planned to get back in the batter's box sooner rather than later. And Counsell has now granted him that opportunity.

The Cubs will play Bregman at DH, meaning Matt Shaw will hold down the fort at third base. We've also seen Pedro Ramirez in that spot during Bregman's absence. All things considered, it will be interesting to see how the Cubs continue to handle the position. Keeping the still-healing Bregman off the field may be in his best interest, but there is also no ignoring the stakes.

Cubs Offense Needs a Bregman Boost

Sep 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a two RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs offense was reminded of how much they need Alex Bregman's bat this week.

The Cubs' series with the Marlins left a lot to be desired. They scored a mere 2 runs in each of the three games, which included their playoff clincher on Thursday afternoon. As exciting as the moment was for the organization, it was hard to feel great about where the group was trending.

Obviously, you don't want to put too much pressure on Bregman in his return. It's already miraculous enough that he's back in the lineup. However, he has undoubtedly been the Cubs' second-best hitter in the second half of the season. The player the organization thought they were signing to a five-year deal has shown up in full force, providing a thrilling one-two punch with NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Bregman is slashing .289/.374/.640 in his last month. This includes hitting double-digit home runs with a whopping 28 RBIs. He's also struck out only 13 times to 12 walks. To be sure, he has cooled off a bit over his last seven games, but the overall production still speaks for itself.

The Cubs may have a Wild Card slot locked in, but they still have a ton to play for over these next two days. The San Diego Padres hold a one-game lead for home-field advantage after picking up another win over the Dodgers on Thursday night. With how scorching hot they have been, Chicago would adore a sweep of the Red Sox.

The Phillies are also only one game behind tying the Cubbies, which remains something to monitor. Nevertheless, the good news remains that Chicago has the tiebreaker over each of their Wild Card competitors. In other words, even if they even the tally with San Diego, they will get another series at Wrigley Field.

A Bregman return will now give the Cubs their full group for one last push. Not to mention, regardless of what happens, it should help him get into a rhyhtm before the Wild Card battle starts up.

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