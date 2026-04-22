One Number Explains the Cubs’ Red-Hot 7-Game Win Streak

It has been quite a week for the Chicago Cubs as they have propelled themselves from last in the NL Central to second, a measly half game back from the Cincinnati Reds, amidst a pitching crisis that no manager wants to deal with.

With key pitchers like Matthew Boyd (returning tonight), Cade Horton, Daniel Palencia, and Phil Maton (amongst others) all on the injured list, one would likely guess that the pitching staff has not been doing so hot.

That couldn't be further from the truth.

In fact, the pitching staff has been posting unbelievable numbers, with a 1.88 ERA during the ballclub's 7-game win streak, which is hard to fathom given that Craig Counsell is struggling just to get healthy bodies on the mound.

Shōta Imanaga's 10th and 11th Ks. pic.twitter.com/9Z7Rov5gja — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2026

It isn't just the defense that is firing on all cylinders, but the bats have finally gotten going as well. In three of the last seven wins, the Cubs' offense has scored 10+ runs, while putting up at least five runs two other times.

That is more than impressive, but the arms, with an elite defense behind the mound, holding the Phillies and Mets (both on the road and at Wrigley) to a sub-2.00 ERA, make winning games a whole lot easier.

Top performers during the 7-game hot streak

Shota Imanaga: So far this year, Imanaga has seen a redemption run after turning into a home run machine at the end of the '25 and into the postseason. He has made two starts during this streak, finishing a combined 13 innings and allowing only two earned runs while holding batters to a .152 batting average.

Caleb Thielbar: Thielbar was a big part of the Cubs' fantastic bullpen in '25, and he is delivering when they need him to in '26. He has come out of the pen on three occasions, pitched nearly three innings, and allowing a lone hit.

Cubs pitcher Caleb Thielbar (24) throws the ball against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Hoby Milner: Milner was used out of the bullpen in a pair of outings against both teams. Over 60% of the pitches he threw were strikes as he was nearly perfect with no runs scored and one single hit during the Cubs' 12-4 win over the Mets.

Right now, Chicago is 14-9, and Boyd is officially back on the roster after a 15-day stint on IL.

The season started rocky, but the team is figuring out how to play without key members and looking like a 90+ win ballclub again.