Chicago Cubs Reportedly Taking High-Upside Swing on Liam Hendriks

The Chicago Cubs have signed another veteran arm to a minor league deal.

In recent weeks, the organization has continued its search for answers in the wake of an injury bug infestation in the bullpen. They have watched both starters and relievers get hit with pretty severe issues, with the most recent being Matthew Boyd's meniscus tear. This has led them to take multiple flyers on experienced arms, including Luis Peralta and Tyler Freguson.

Their latest addition is easily their most well-known yet. The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported on Wednesday that Liam Hendriks has inked a minor league deal with the Cubs. The news comes after Hendriks was released by the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day. He has yet to pitch in 2026 and only appeared in 14 games one season ago.

Cubs Add Former All-Star Closer

May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After beginning his career as a starter with the Minnesota Twins in 2011, Hendriks would eventually move to the bullpen in Toronto. To say his career took off would be an understatement.

The righty quickly became one of the most dominant relievers in baseball. He would eventually earn three All-Star nods for his work as a closer with the Oakland Athletics and, most notably, as a member of the Chicago White Sox. During his four-year stretch of dominance, Hendriks recorded a 2.26 ERA and averaged 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings of action.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old has dealt with some significant struggles off the mound since 2022. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, miraculously going into remission before eventually returning for five games of work for the White Sox in 2023. However, what came next was a Tommy John Surgery that forced him out for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Hendriks would return as a member of the Red Sox in 2025, but he understandably struggled to look like his old, dominant self. He recorded just a 6.59 ERA over his 13.2 innings pitched. He walked seven batters during this stretch and allowed a total of ten earned runs. Hendriks also had a stint on the IL due to right hip inflammation.

He eventually chose to leave Boston in free agency before signing his minor league deal with the Twins. While he did look better than his regular-season self, he still walked as many batters as he struck out and gave up three runs in limited action.

Hendriks' resume speaks for itself. Especially for a team as depleted as the Cubs, betting on his pedigree feels like a worthwhile move. If he isn't able to earn a spot on the big league roster, it will be understandable considering everything he's gone through. However, if Hendriks can find his groove again, the Cubs could have an excellent late-reliever to add to their postseason push. If one thing is for sure, this organization has been pretty good at helping guys rejuvenate their careers in the past!